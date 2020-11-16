Lipman Family Farms Launches Inaugural ‘Day of Good from the Ground Up’ to Give Back to Local Communities



IMMOKALEE, Fl. – Lipman Family Farms celebrated its first annual ‘Day of Good from the Ground Up’ to support local communities across its network in the United States, Mexico and Canada. From supporting food banks with produce donations to distributing supplies to foster children and women’s shelters, Lipman employees participated in ‘Day of Good’ through a variety of regional fundraising and volunteering projects.

The service day is part of Lipman’s family-oriented and community-driven employee culture, reinforcing the company’s commitment to cultivating growth and giving back to the communities it serves.

“At Lipman, ‘Good from the Ground Up’ is all about people and our passion for our communities. Giving back locally where we work and live has always been important to us,” said Jaime Weisinger, Director of Community and Government Relations at Lipman Family Farms. “The inaugural ‘Day of Good from the Ground Up’ allows us to come together as one family through acts of service, and we look forward to continuing this company-wide initiative for years to come.”

The inaugural day of service involved 16 Lipman locations, where office employees identified a partner organization to collaborate with on volunteer or donation projects. The ‘Day of Good from the Ground Up’ is exemplified in Denver, Colorado by Nancy Arrieta, Lipman food safety manager, who is leading a team of volunteers to distribute nearly 200 bags of produce to The GrowHaus, a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring healthy food access to those in need.

“We’re excited to team up with The GrowHaus to provide food for families in need,” said Arrieta. “With one of our charitable focuses company-wide being hunger relief [others being education and children], we’re proud to have partnered with a nonprofit that is dedicated to feeding the people of our community.”

Additional efforts across the organization include:

Lipman Office Location Partner Organization Clarksville, AR Clarksville Animal Shelter Dallas, TX The Genesis Center Denver, CO Weld County Food Bank andThe GrowHaus Exeter, ON, Canada Exeter Lions Club andJessica’s House Hendersonville, NC Biltmore Church Hermosillo, SON, Mexico Fundación Atrévete Immokalee, FL Harry Chapin Food Bank Knoxville, TN Community Foster Care Livermore, CA Cases for Kids Manteca, CA Mary Graham Children’s Shelter andHaven of Peace Nogales, AZ Santa Cruz Elderly home Onley, VA Eastern Shore VA Food Bank Phoenix, AZ Arizona Helping Hands Portland, OR Portland Transitional School West Deptford, NJ Overbrook Educational Center

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

Lipman Family Farms is a full-service tomato and vegetable company operating in both open field and protected agriculture. Lipman is the largest open field tomato grower in North America. Lipman also specializes in greenhouse grown tomatoes and vegetables with greenhouse operations in Nebraska, Canada, and Mexico. Lipman’s seed to shelf supply chain control – research & development, farming, processing, repacking, logistics and marketing – delivers the consistency and quality that has made Lipman Family Farms North America’s most dependable source of fresh tomatoes and vegetables. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.