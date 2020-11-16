Stemilt Takes You to the Tropics With Piñata Apples

While we may not be able to get you to the tropics, the least we can do is help you taste the tropics with Stemilt’s Piñata® apples.

The apple with the tropical twist is currently being packed and shipped to stores around the nation, just in time for the upcoming holiday season.

“Piñata® apples are a great choice for the upcoming holiday season thanks to their versatile nature,” explains Brianna Shales, Stemilt senior marketing manager. “They withstand heat well making them great for cooking or baking, but they also make a nice addition to a charcuterie board.”

The Piñata® apple is available year-round and packed in a variety of packaging vehicles including the 3lb. Lil Snappers® pouch bag or 5lb. pouch bag. Piñata® is also packed in a standard or euro carton, making for a good bulk option.

“The Pinata® apple will make a great addition to any holiday menu this year,” explains Shales. “From pies to cobblers and anything in between, the Pinata® apple is a good fit for all.”