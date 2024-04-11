Lipman Family Farms Hosts Successful 10th Annual 5k Run for Backpacks

IMMOKALEE, FL – Lipman Family Farms, a leading provider of fresh produce, hosted its 10th Annual Lipman 5K Run for Backpacks on April 6, 2024, in Ave Maria, Florida.

The Lipman 5K Run for Backpacks is a family-friendly event aimed at supporting local students in need. The annual event raised over $115,000 in funds. All proceeds from the race will directly fund the purchase of backpacks, bicycles, shoes, and other essential school supplies for Lipman’s Annual Backpack Giveaway, a cherished tradition hosted in Immokalee every August. This year marked the 10th consecutive year of the 5k Run for Backpacks, with a record-breaking number of 780 runners and walkers.

“This event has become as much about the community coming together as anything. Everyone is so eager to support their local students that it’s helped make this 5K bigger than ever. They see the need here in Immokalee and want to do their part to help students get a leg up in school,” Jaime Weisinger, 4th generation Lipman and Director of Community and Government Relations, explains.

The event welcomed participants of all levels, including serious runners, weekend joggers, and families with children.

Trophies were awarded to the top male and female runners in various age categories, adding a competitive edge to the event while celebrating individual achievements.

“As a family-owned business deeply rooted in Immokalee, we recognized the importance of education and the challenges many families face in providing essential school supplies for their children,” said Elyse Lipman, CEO at Lipman Family Farms. “The Lipman 5K Run for Backpacks was not only a fun and healthy way to bring the community together but also an opportunity for participants to make a tangible difference in the lives of local students.”

Over the last 10 years, Lipman has successfully distributed a total of 15,000 backpacks full of school supplies thanks to the support of our generous donors. The Lipman 5K Run for Backpacks was a resounding success, bringing the community together to enjoy the scenic course around the lakes at Ave Maria while supporting a worthy cause.

For more information on Lipman Family Farms and their community initiatives, please visit https://www.lipmanfamilyfarms.com/our-story/our-community/

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for 75 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated networks of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.