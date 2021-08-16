Lipman Family Farms Hosts 11th Annual Backpack Giveaway

IMMOKALEE, Fla. – No family should have to worry about their children’s essential school supplies being a financial burden. Lipman Family Farms, America’s largest open-field tomato grower headquartered in Immokalee, FL, has opened doors for thousands of Immokalee-area children through their Annual Backpack Giveaway last Saturday, August 7.

The event, held at Immokalee High School, distributed 2,000 backpacks full of school supplies, $10,000 in gift cards, 700 pairs of shoes, 4,000 breakfast tacos and many local resources to children and their families to better prepare them for the school year ahead. The back-to-school event was filled with music, food, face painting, games, and entertainment available to families in Collier and Lee County, along with a COVID vaccine walk-up tent.

“When you see the gratitude in the eyes of the children who come out, you understand why we put this together,” said Jaime Weisinger, Director of Community and Government Relations for Lipman Family Farms. “Every child deserves a fair chance at success, which is why it’s important to all of us here at Lipman to help these kids. From employees across our network to the local community, we’ve all rallied together to ensure they are ready to take on the school year with confidence.”

Having not been able to host an in-person event last year due to COVID-19, Lipman was cautiously determined to host the back-to-school event in person this year. Back in April 2021, Lipman partners, Collier and other surrounding counties displayed incredible support raising over $60,000 at the 5K Run for Backpacks, which has been the largest amount raised thus far for this event. The proceeds generated this year ensured every child in attendance at the Backpack Giveaway event received a backpack.

Additionally, over 30 exhibits were available offering essential services and information to families in attendance, including The Immokalee Foundation.

“Over the years, Lipman Family Farms has been extraordinarily supportive of The Immokalee Foundation’s career-driven mission. It’s an honor to return to support this highly anticipated, joyful community event. Lipman and the Foundation share a time-honored commitment to the education of Immokalee’s youth alongside a deep respect for the people of Immokalee,” said Noemi Perez, President and CEO at The Immokalee Foundation.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

Lipman Family Farms is a full-service tomato and vegetable company operating in both open field and protected agriculture. Lipman is the largest open field tomato grower in North America. Lipman also specializes in greenhouse grown tomatoes and vegetables with greenhouse operations in Nebraska, Canada, and Mexico. Lipman’s seed to shelf supply chain control – research & development, farming, processing, repacking, logistics and marketing – delivers the consistency and quality that has made Lipman Family Farms North America’s most dependable source of fresh tomatoes and vegetables. Learn more at Lipmanfamilyfarms.com.