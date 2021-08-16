Ethy-Gen Ii Ripening Concentrate Expands to Netherlands For Banana Ripening

NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, USA – Catalytic Generators’ ethylene-based product, Ethy-Gen® II Ripening Concentrate, has received approval from the Dutch Board for the Authorisation of Plant Protection Products and Biocides (Ctgb) for use in banana ripening in the Netherlands. While not all countries regulate ethylene products for fruit ripening as a plant protection product, some do, and therefore require approval. So, the company has once again expanded the list of countries where its’ ripening products are authorized by following a detailed process for approval through the Ctgb.

Ethylene produced by Ethy-Gen® II Ripening Concentrate is the only one of its kind that has passed the stringent standards of the US-EPA, UK-CRD, and now the Ctgb. “Catalytic Generators is commited to ensuring Ethy-Gen® II Concentrate passes required governmental regulations to provide our customers with the highest level of assurance when ripening fresh produce,” stated Greg Akins, President & CEO of Catalytic Generators.

Ethylene is essentially odorless and without measuring the level in the room, there’s no way to know it is present inside banana ripening rooms. The specially formulated Ethy-Gen® II Ripening Concentrate has a slightly sweet smell which offers reassurance to customers that it is working within ripening rooms. Since Ethy-Gen® II is manufactured with only the purest ingredients available, customers are assured of safe and effective use when converted to ethylene in a Catalytic Generator.

Ethy-Gen® II Ripening Concentrate is available in the Netherlands through their distributor, Fresh Produce Instruments. They also have the company’s Easy-Ripe® ethylene generators in stock for immediate shipping.

“Ethy-Gen® II Concentrate approval for banana ripening in the Netherlands is a huge benefit for ripeners”, stated Akins. “With safety, lower cost, and easy to use ethylene generators, this registration will make the work of Dutch banana ripeners more efficient. The company is grateful to the Ctgb for their commitment to ensuring that plant protection products are safe, and for their efforts in approving Ethy-Gen® II.

About Catalytic Generators, LLC

The process of producing ethylene in ripening rooms was invented and patented by Catalytic Generators in 1973. The system consists of a catalytic-type generator that converts a liquid concentrate, called Ethy-Gen® II, into safe levels of ethylene, which is a natural plant hormone produced by many fruits, including bananas, tomatoes, avocados, mangos, and pears. With a strategic distribution network, Catalytic Generators offers its customers timely service and delivery across the globe.