Introduction to Responsible Recruitment Online Training

The U.S. fresh produce sector continues to experience the shocks of COVID-19, limited resources, labor shortages, increasing regulation, and other challenges. The ethical and professional recruitment and management of workers has never been more important.

In support of businesses and workers, Stronger Together US is pleased to announce new dates for the ‘Introduction to Responsible Recruitment for US Fresh Produce‘ online training.

On the training, businesses will:

Explore the responsibilities and leading practices associated with responsible recruitment in U.S. fresh produce labor supply chains.

Learn how to protect your business and workforce from unethical recruitment and hidden labor exploitation.

Recognize how adopting responsible recruitment practices will help you address current market challenges, continuously improve, and differentiate your business with your customers and clients.

Access and learn how to use the Responsible Recruitment Toolkit (RRT) online tool.

April 28, 2021 – 11am – 3pm ET / 8am – 12pm PT *Wine Grapes Focus*

June 9, 2021 – 11am – 3pm ET / 8am – 12pm PT

July 8, 2021 – 11am – 3pm ET / 8am – 12pm PT

This training is FREE to attend and designed for U.S. fresh produce/wine grapes growers and farm labor contractors (FLCs) as well as for labor recruiters, vendors/suppliers, shippers, packers, brands and retailers based in, and operating within, the U.S. produce and wine grapes sector. The training is ideal for business owners, human resources staff, and management teams; those responsible for purchasing produce; and/or those accountable for sustainability and CSR.

About

Stronger Together US is a multi-stakeholder collaborative program that seeks to motivate the US fresh produce sector to recognize and reward responsible recruitment, thereby boosting the supply of ethically sourced labor and reducing risks for workers and businesses across the labor supply chain. www.stronger2gether.org/us