Lipman Family Farms Appoints Four Accomplished Professionals to its Board of Directors

IMMOKALEE, FL – Lipman Family Farms, North America’s leading supplier of tomatoes and fresh vegetables, announces the addition of four new board members, bringing a wealth of diverse expertise and perspectives to guide the company through its next phase of growth. The newly appointed board members are John Corso, Beth Newlands Campbell, Jorge Fenyvesi, and Jared Lipman.

Corso, former CEO of The Coastal Companies, adds valuable experience in distribution, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics. Under his leadership, Coastal grew revenue from $85M to over $600M and emerged as a leading produce distributor and processor in the mid-Atlantic. His strategic perspective and operations experience will be instrumental in supporting Lipman’s growth trajectory.

Newlands Campbell, a seasoned retail executive and former President of Giant Eagle, brings over 30 years of expertise in food, drug, and apparel retail in the US and Canada. With a strong background in creating brand and shareholder value, Newlands Campbell’s leadership and purpose-driven approach will contribute significantly to Lipman’s strategic goals.

“I am honored to join the Lipman family and Board of Directors and look forward to contributing during an exciting chapter for the company. Working alongside such a talented CEO, management team and fellow Board members is truly inspiring,” said Newlands Campbell.

Fenyvesi, with a background in ag biotech and 44 years of experience in managerial and directive jobs with The Dow Chemical Company, DNA Plant Technology, Savia, and PLENUS Groups, joins the board to provide insights into agricultural technology trends. Currently serving on multiple boards, including NSIP and AGROMOD, Fenyvesi’s strategic perspective aligns with Lipman’s commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Lipman, a fourth-generation family member and VP of Business Development & Strategy at District Farms, brings a unique blend of family legacy and modern business acumen. His commitment to driving growth aligns with Lipman’s generational progression and expansion strategy.

“These new board members bring a fresh set of perspectives to the table, stemming from their varied backgrounds and experiences,” Elyse Lipman, CEO of Lipman Family Farms, explains. “Their diversity will offer a new lens to complement our long-term strategies for growth.”

As the company evolves with the ever-changing produce industry, these strategic additions will play a pivotal role in guiding Lipman Family Farms toward sustained success.

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for over 75 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated networks of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.