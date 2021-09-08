Lipman Family Farms Launches Expanded Compostable Packaging Line for Organic Produce

IMMOKALEE, Fl. – Lipman Family Farms will showcase the expansion of their compostable packaging line at the upcoming Southern Innovations conference and the Organic Produce Summit, furthering the company’s dedication to providing innovative, sustainable practices from farm to shelf. Designed for organic grape tomatoes, mini cucumbers, green beans and mini sweet peppers under Lipman’s Grown True organic line, the packaging meets the growing consumer demand for environmentally friendly products and sourcing.

The compostable packaging is shelf-ready with a clamshell design that ensures ease in stacking and increased efficiencies in the retail space, while offering consumers a fully at-home compostable solution. Each pack features a QR code which outlines the step-by-step process on how to compost, making it easier than ever for consumers to reduce their environmental footprint in their own backyards.

“As the demand for organic continues to rise, we’re committed to providing consumers with the freshest produce in nature through our Grown True label here at Lipman,” said Sarah Miller, general manager at Lipman Family Farms. “We’re excited to launch new compostable packaging for our organic line to provide consumers and retailers with a one hundred percent backyard compostable solution for a guilt-free purchasing experience.”

The Grown True line is grown exclusively in organic acreage across North America to ensure surety of supply throughout the year. Grown and harvested without the use of synthetic fertilizers, the Grown True line is USDA certified and holds the highest standards of food safety.

Stop by Southern Innovations on September 10 in Savannah, GA and the Organic Produce Summit September 16 in Monterey, CA to check out Lipman Family Farms’ Grown True products and take a first-hand look at the expanded compostable packaging line. Sales representatives will be available to provide more information on the company’s array of organic and sustainable solutions offered to meet customer needs.

To learn more about Lipman’s Grown True line, please visit www.lipmanfamilyfarms.com/our-produce/growntrue

ABOUT LIPMAN FAMILY FARMS

Lipman Family Farms is a full-service tomato and vegetable company operating in both open field and protected agriculture. Lipman is the largest open field tomato grower in North America. Lipman also specializes in greenhouse grown tomatoes and vegetables with greenhouse operations in Canada and Mexico. Lipman’s seed to shelf supply chain control – research & development, farming, processing, repacking, logistics and marketing – delivers the consistency and quality that has made Lipman Family Farms North America’s most dependable source of fresh tomatoes and vegetables. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.