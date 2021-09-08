IBO’s 2021 Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report Now Available For Free

The International Blueberry Organization (IBO) is pleased to announce that its 2021 Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report is now available, providing the industry with an essential tool that makes important information available to all.

For the first time, this year’s report is available for free for industry members, who can access it via the IBO’s website.

Peter McPherson, Chairman of the IBO, said: “The Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report is a fantastic resource that is developed by the IBO in order to facilitate access to valuable information and help drive this industry forward.

“All blueberry industry members around the world should have the report at their disposable in order to stay on top of the latest trends and new developments. It offers a unique opportunity for industry players to keep themselves updated and make the best decisions for their organizations.”

Cort Brazelton, co-author of the report, said: “A more informed industry is a healthier industry. As people in all parts of the value chain in the global blueberry business seek to make better informed decisions, this report will be an invaluable resource.

“This new Global State of the Blueberry Industry Report represents an exciting progression in the ongoing project. I’m particularly excited that it is free to the industry thanks to our advertising sponsors. Also exciting is the new data crunching portal for those who would like to draw out more trends and quickly seek important reference information.”

Colin Fain, also a co-author, said: “This report represents a massive leap in the communication of market statistics to the industry. It contains over 160 pages of important insights and information, including data on plantings, production and trade for the category worldwide.

“Adding to that, we include a global estimation of hectares in production and those still waiting to come online, allowing us to calculate more realistic yields as well as vastly improving upon our forecasting methodology.”

To view the report, please visit: https://www.internationalblueberry.org/2021-report/

