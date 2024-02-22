Eastern Produce Council’s Annual Gala to honor Former President, Marianne Santo, set for Saturday, April 6th

The EPC looks forward to honoring former President Marianne Santo, who passed away last September, at the John McAleavey Annual Gala which will take place at The Westmount Country Club in Woodland Park, NJ on April 6th. The night will include a Cocktail Hour, Dinner Buffet, a Jersey Boys Act, DJ, and more.

Philanthropic throughout her career and her life, Marianne was passionate about supporting women and people in need. The EPC will be collaborating with Dress Express Boutique, a New Jersey non-profit organization founded with the mission to support young women.

At the event, people are invited to bring new or gently worn dresses of all types, styles, and sizes which will be donated to Dress Express Boutique. Proceeds from the sale of an event they will host with the dresses are then turned over to the Mercy Girl Effect which recognizes, funds, and promotes causes impacting young women around the globe, with special focus on education and building leadership.

Monetary donations are also greatly appreciated, and checks can be made payable to: Sisters of Mercy. In the memo include: Dress Express Boutique/MGE.Bring a check to the event or mail to: Eastern Produce Council, P.O. Box 897, New Providence, NJ 07974.

This annual event is the main fundraising effort of the EPC, enabling them to continue to support worthy causes and organizations in the produce industry and their community. John McAleavey passionately served the council as its Executive Director for 25 years and following his passing in 2015, the event was named in his memory. This will mark the EPC’s 57th Gala.

To learn more about tickets, sponsorships, and ad support for this event, visit the EPC website, easternproducecouncil.com or, contact their office at easternproducecouncil@gmail.com or 908-723-0645.