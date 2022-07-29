Lipman Strengthens Presence in Mexico with Purchase of Greenhouse Facility

IMMOKALEE, Fl. – With the goal of being North America’s largest integrated network of growers, value-added partners, and solution providers in fresh produce, Lipman Family Farms continues to solidify scope through strategic growth. The tomato and vegetable supplier further expands its international footprint by closing the deal on a 75-acre greenhouse facility in Jalisco, Mexico.

“The purchase is part of our approach to better secure the supply of tomato and fresh vegetable production and fill in appropriate gaps between seasonal transition periods,” says Darren Micelle, Lipman’s President of Value-added Services. “We look forward to seeing the impact this purchase will have in supporting both the East and West markets in North America.”

The facility’s proximity to one of Lipman’s main U.S. cross docks in Edinburg, TX is key for providing seamless importation of the produce. Along with this, it’s location in Jalisco, Mexico has ideal climates for growing Lipman’s full suite of tomatoes and fresh vegetables. Beginning in 2023, this new facility will further ensure reliable volume for Lipman’s greenhouse-grown lineup of products for retail, foodservice and fresh-cut segments.

The vertically integrated supplier partners with over 50 local field and greenhouse growers across North America, in addition to their Lipman-owned land in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, providing fresh produce in-season and reducing delivery time to the end-user.

The greenhouse purchase is the newest addition to the company’s operations, now making Lipman vertically integrated in Mexico and continuing Lipman’s tradition of building out fresh vegetable supply services from the ground up.

“With over 70 years of experience in farming and now a strong team of greenhouse agronomists, fresh-cut processors, and food safety leaders in Mexico, we are set up very well to service our network out of Mexico,” Micelle shares. “Being a grower has always been the foundation of what we do, and we’re proud of our progress to strengthen the connection between the farmer and the consumer.”

