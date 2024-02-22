DOLE Organic Fair Trade Certified Pineapples Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2024 Sustainable Innovation Awards Winner

Winning fruit is grown year-around in Costa Rica according to strict social, environmental and economic standards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company announced today that DOLE® Organic Fair Trade Certified Pineapples were named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2024 Sustainable Innovation Awards. The full list of awards can be found on www.goodhousekeeping.com/sustainable-innovation-2024.

DOLE® Organic Fair Trade Certified Pineapples are grown year-around in Costa Rica according to strict social, environmental and economic standards. Growers receive a fair price for their fruit, and farmworkers are granted an additional dividend with every purchase to invest back in their local communities and businesses as they see fit.

“We’re honored that our Organic Fair Trade Pineapples have been named a Good Housekeeping 2024 Sustainable Innovation Awards winner,” said William Goldfield, director of corporate communications for Dole.

About Dole plc

Dole plc, is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.