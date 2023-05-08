Lipman Donates $3 Million

IMMOKALEE, FL – Lipman Family Farms is proud to have presented a check for $3 million to the Redlands Christian Migrant Association’s (RCMA) Immokalee Community Academy. The donation represents the single largest one-time private gift made to RCMA in their 47-year history.

“We are delighted to support RCMA, a dedicated organization that provides quality childcare, education, and resources to children in the Immokalee community in Florida, a community that feels like family to us,” shared Jaime Weisinger, Director of Community and Government Relations for Lipman Family Farms. “We look forward to seeing how RCMA will use these funds to positively impact the education and welfare of the children of our community,” he added.

Long time supporters of RCMA, this is the largest donation Lipman has made to any one organization. The gift will support efforts to expand RCMA’s charter schools throughout the state, including a new campus in Immokalee, Florida.

“We are grateful for the commitment that Lipman has made with us to support our shared community,” said Isabel Garcia, Executive Director of RCMA. “Their generous donation is a historic one for our organization and a reflection of Lipman’s commitment to the families and future generations of Immokalee.”

Since the establishment of their first two childcare centers in Homestead, FL in 1965, RCMA has grown to 71 centers in 21 Florida counties. Serving the rural poor, most centers serve children of Hispanic immigrants working in the community representing nearly 86 percent of the 7,600 students served. Through generous donations, RCMA has continued to broaden their range of programs. Their Early Head Start centers accept infants as young as six weeks and after-school programs serve children ages 6 to 16.

In honor of their many years of partnership, RCMA’s new campus in Immokalee will be named Lipman Family Campus for Children and Families. A ground breaking for the campus is scheduled for May 25, 2023.