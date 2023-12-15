FullTilt Marketing Welcomes New Talent and Elevates Leadership

MINOT, N.D.- FullTilt Marketing, a premier firm specializing in agriculture, fresh produce, and specialty food industries, is delighted to unveil strategic enhancements to its team. The company is proud to welcome Olga Sacal as the new marketing & events specialist, while also celebrating the well-deserved promotion of Jen Velasquez to vice president of marketing.

Olga Sacal, the recently appointed marketing & events Specialist, brings a wealth of experience in coordinating and facilitating large-scale events. Drawing on her background in client relations and event management for Freeman Coliseum and Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Olga embodies a consultative and dependable approach. She is set to play a pivotal role in expanding FullTilt’s dedicated event marketing efforts. Olga’s expertise will be showcased through her leadership in planning events, including the upcoming collaboration with the Viva Fresh Expo, hosted by the Texas International Produce Association from April 11-13, 2024.

Sacal has a passion for creating intimate gatherings and grand celebrations to craft unforgettable experiences that resound in the hearts of the people who attend them. In her free time, she is a seasoned foodie and a curious traveler. Whether it’s exploring the mystical ruins of Peru, savoring the richness of sushi in Tokyo, or indulging in the vibrant spices of Mexico City, she believes every journey gives her the opportunity to create memories that last a lifetime and is her inspiration for events and marketing experiences.

In a move reflecting the company’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing talent, FullTilt proudly announces the promotion of Jen Velasquez to vice president of marketing. With nearly 20 years of experience in the fresh produce, food, wine and retail grocery business, Velasquez has been instrumental in FullTilt’s success, In addition to her many client wins, since her arrival in January 2020 she has also achieved several milestones including graduating from the International Fresh Produce Association Leadership Program, Class 26 and being chosen as a member of the 2022 40 Under 40 Rising Stars of Produce.

Prior to her promotion Velasquez has serve as the director of marketing and focused on overseeing day-to-day client management, demonstrating organizational prowess and efficiency, effectively managing diverse client interactions and fostering influencer relationships. Her pivotal role in crisis management and the successful execution of the 2021 Viva Fresh Expo underscore her invaluable contributions to FullTilt’s growth and success.

In this new capacity, Velasquez will expand her role in overseeing marketing strategy and leading internal teams while providing team training and leadership. Additionally, she will continue managing client relationships.

Melinda Goodman, president and owner of FullTilt, expressed her enthusiasm about the team’s expansion, stating, ” FullTilt’s ongoing growth is a testament to the dedication of our clients, who enthusiastically share their agricultural narratives. Olga’s visionary approach and steadfast commitment to bringing her clients’ visions to life align perfectly with our core values. Jen’s elevation from director of marketing is a recognition of her outstanding leadership in project and client management, media relations, and industry development. We consider ourselves privileged to have her on our team.”

Goodman concludes, “For over a decade, FullTilt has operated as a full-service boutique agency, providing more than creative design. We focus on delivering comprehensive strategic value to every client, emphasizing ROI and understanding the full life cycle of every product. Every addition to our team is carefully chosen to cultivate new and existing relationships, guide opportunities for our clients, and play a vital role in our continued success.”

To learn more about FullTilt Marketing visit www.fulltiltmarketing.net

About FullTilt Marketing

FullTilt Marketing is a firm committed to agriculture and the interests of producer organizations, along with brands and specialty foods for small business. Our passion is finding the stories and ideas that motivate consumers and deliver strategic value at the speed of smart. For more information visit fulltiltmarketing.net.