FullTilt Marketing Accelerates into 2024 with Team Expansion 

Welcomes Vanessa Hensley and Chandell Lattin

MINOT, N.D. FullTilt Marketing, a leading firm specializing in agriculture, fresh produce, and specialty food industries, is excited to announce continued momentum from year-end growth with the addition of two key players to their talented team. The company is proud to welcome Vanessa Hensley and Chandell Lattin to their dynamic lineup.

Bringing with her a wealth of experience from diverse marketing environments, Vanessa Hensley joins FullTilt as Project Manager. With a background in industries spanning from produce to robotics and toys, Hensley’s focus will blend vision and strategy to craft brand concepts, expand promotions, and orchestrate impactful marketing campaigns while guiding some of FullTilt’s most significant projects in the coming year. FullTilt’s President, Melinda Goodman says, “Vanessa’s experience and dedication to her previous projects and clients will be tremendous assets to our team as we approach new and exciting challenges in the year ahead. We are delighted to welcome her to FullTilt.”

Chandell Lattin joins the FullTilt team as the firm’s newest Marketing Specialist. Lattin is a multi-passionate creative, storyteller, and graphic designer with a background in communications, event marketing, medical and nonprofit operations. Lattin will work with FullTilt’s clients to meet brand objectives, using her creative precision to craft authentic and memorable messages and campaigns that resonate with target audiences. Lattin’s diverse expertise positions her as a valuable collaborator in building successful brand communications and promotional strategies.

“This marks a significant chapter in FullTilt’s journey,” continues Goodman. “Our ongoing growth is a testament to the success and dedication of our clients and their trust in our work. Welcoming Vanessa and Chandell to our team sets the tone for a year filled with plans for all of us to attain big wins.”

Goodman concludes, “For over a decade, FullTilt has operated as a full-service boutique agency, providing more than basic marketing tactics. We focus on delivering comprehensive strategic value to every client, emphasizing ROI and understanding the full life cycle of every product and aligning marketing with company values. Every addition to our team is carefully chosen to cultivate new and existing relationships, guide opportunities for our clients, and play a vital role in our continued success.”

To learn more about FullTilt Marketing visit www.fulltiltmarketing.net

About FullTilt Marketing

FullTilt Marketing is a firm committed to agriculture and the interests of producer organizations, along with brands and specialty foods for small business. Our passion is finding the stories and ideas that motivate consumers and deliver strategic value at the speed of smart. For more information visit fulltiltmarketing.net.