FullTilt Marketing Expands Team to Meet Growing Client Demand

MINOT, N.D. – FullTilt Marketing, a firm focused on agriculture, fresh produce, and specialty food industries, recently expanded their team welcoming Melissa Edwards as the new marketing manager and Sabrina Wilson as marketing assistant.

Edwards brings over 15 years’ experience in agriculture, fresh produce, and specialty foods, including as senior project manager for the launch of the Disney Garden Brand under the Imagination Farms label. Following that, Edwards managed a $150MM fresh food category with domestic and international retail, food service, and government implications. She has also contributed as a contractor to several FullTilt Marketing special projects spanning the company’s history, while also working in the tech and entertainment industries.

FullTilt is also happy to welcome Sabrina Wilson as marketing assistant. Wilson is a recent graduate of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley where she received her bachelor’s degree in marketing. She comes to FullTilt having completed her degree over one year ahead of schedule, while also working in a local law firm.

Goodman commented, “I’m excited that FullTilt continues to grow thanks to our committed clients who are ready to tell their agriculture stories.” Goodman continued, “Melissa was chosen for her history in the industry and strong copywriting experience as well as customer service skills and Sabrina brings a youthful exuberance and native digital understanding of social media that is critical in today’s marketplace.”

Edwards is focused on managing the storytelling needs of clients including strategy, copywriting, and implementation of websites, social media, and press while contributing her account management skills to projects companywide. Wilson is already applying her strengths in digital marketing to research and provide vital data and content for client projects underway.

The expansion of the team also allows for the promotion of Sabrina Fisher from marketing assistant to junior account manager. Fisher has been an integral part of the team since 2020, bringing her expertise to managing the annual Viva Fresh Expo with the FullTilt team. Today, she manages Colombia Avocado Board and South Texas Onion Committee, among other responsibilities.

Goodman concluded, “For over 11 years, FullTilt has operated as a full-service boutique agency that offers more than creative design, but comprehensive strategic value to every client with an emphasis on ROI and understanding the full life cycle of every product. Each selection of new team members is meant to grow new and existing relationships and steward opportunities for our clients. We are thrilled with not only our new team members but able to have the opportunity to promote those who have helped us get to where we are.”

To learn more about FullTilt Marketing visit www.fulltiltmarketing.net

About FullTilt Marketing

FullTilt Marketing is a firm committed to agriculture and the interests of producer organizations, along with brands and specialty foods for small business. Our passion is finding the stories and ideas that motivate consumers and deliver strategic value at the speed of smart. For more information visit fulltiltmarketing.net.