IFCO Wins Prestigious Innovation Awards for Sustainable Benefits of Newest Reusable Packaging Solutions

Munich, Germany: IFCO, the world’s leading provider of Reusable Packaging Containers (RPCs) for fresh grocery products, was awarded the “Reusable Innovation Prize 2022” (“Mehrweg Innovationspreis 2022”) in Germany for its new reusable flower bucket, and the “Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award 2022” in the United States for its collapsible dairy and egg crate aptly named “Gregg”.

These recent awards are the latest of many recognitions and reflect IFCO’s commitment to solving real-world challenges such as mindful resource management and waste reduction through sustainable innovation and close collaboration with key customers across the supply chain.

IFCO flower bucket solution awarded high honors in Germany

IFCO and pioneering European industry partners have cooperatively developed a dedicated reusable solution for cut flowers, which until now were primarily transported and displayed at retailers in single-use buckets. This new sustainable container allows a time-honored supply chain to enter the circular economy by implementing a reusable solution that substantially reduces CO 2 emissions and packaging waste.

The “Mehrweg Innovationspreis 2022” granted by the Deutsche Umwelthilfe e.V. (DUH) and Stiftung Initiative Mehrweg (SIM), with support from a jury of industry experts, awards pioneering initiatives that promote reusability and contribute to reduced environmental impact. In recognition of innovation and resource-saving processes, IFCO received the only award given to reusable products other than bottles and will accept this prestigious award on September 9th in Berlin. IFCO is the first pooling company offering a reusable packaging solution for cut flowers which can be shared by retailers in a circular pooling system.; The IFCO flower bucket will be available soon in the European market.

IFCO collapsible dairy and egg crate receives Reusable System award

The 11th annual “Excellence in Reusable Packaging Award”, recognizes companies that have developed and implemented innovative products and impactful reuse systems in their supply chain. For its inventive solution dedicated to dairy and eggs, the Reusable Packaging Association (RPA) has selected IFCO and its supply chain partners as the award winners of the “Excellence in Reusable Packaging System” category. This innovative collapsible dairy and egg crate, named Gregg, is the result of close collaboration between IFCO, NestFresh, and a leading U.S. grocery retailer.

The partnership aimed at delivering the delicate extra care necessary for egg storage and transport without additional costs and received this award by demonstrating quantifiable results in both the environmental and economic impacts of this new RPC. IFCO will accept the Reusable Packaging Association award in late October during the Pack Expo event in Chicago, IL.

“Sustainability and customer-led innovation have always been fundamental at IFCO”Michael Pooley, CEO of IFCO

“We are very proud of those two prestigious international awards that further highlight our pioneering and innovative spirit. This recognition is proof that a strong and trustworthy collaborative relationship with key industry partners makes a sustainable fresh grocery supply chain possible.”

Striving to continuously understand industry needs and incorporate real-world insights into their latest products, IFCO drives purposeful innovation through close customer relationships and hands-on collaboration with market leaders in the fresh grocery supply chain. IFCO’s customer-centric approach ensures innovation remains an important area of focus and helps to maintain its leadership role in reusable packaging solutions.**