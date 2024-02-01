ReposiTrak Continues Rapid Expansion, Adds Four New Seafood Suppliers to Traceability

SALT LAKE CITY– ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, today announced the addition of prominent seafood suppliers, including a leading North American sustainable fishery and a major global seafood distributor, to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.

The new members include:

A family-owned and operated premium seafood company, proudly serving for over two decades with an unwavering commitment to the highest quality and safety standards.

One of the largest privately-owned retail frozen seafood brands in North America, boasting a global operational footprint.

A third-generation, Massachusetts-based seafood supplier, renowned for delivering the highest quality products for over a century, with a steadfast commitment to sustainability in every aspect of their operations.

A leading scallop company based in Massachusetts, offering an extensive range of both fresh and frozen scallops sourced from domestic and international waters.

“Seafood suppliers are required to provide food traceability information to their customers under the FDA’s FSMA 204 law. Compliance is possible through ReposiTrak,” said ReposiTrak Chairman and CEO Randy Fields. “These four new suppliers are already in the process of making the connections with their customers and reaching compliance before the FDA’s January 2026 deadline.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and begin sharing data for a low, flat fee and there is no cost to retailers.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit repositrak.com.