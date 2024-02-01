Gloucester Seafood Company Awarded $250K From Gov. Youngkin’s Catfish Grant Program

Inaugural funding of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Blue Catfish Processing, Flash Freezing, and Infrastructure Grant Program has awarded $250,000 to Sea Farms Inc.

Funding will enable the company, which has facilities in Gloucester and Mathews counties, to increase capacity and expand purchasing of blue catfish from local watermen by modernizing equipment and storage space with a new blast freezer. Increased purchase of blue catfish removes an invasive species from Virginia waterways.

“This funding is crucial to the expansion of Sea Farms, as it will allow us to buy and sell larger quantities of blue catfish, hire additional employees, and support the local fishing community,” Sea Farms Vice President of Operations Chris Sopko said. “I would like to thank Gov. Youngkin and his administration for this funding and support of Virginia’s seafood industry.”

