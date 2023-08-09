Consumers Want More Catfish With Their Catfish

Scott Elliott, USDA ARS Office of Communications Seafood August 9, 2023

Adding Bone Powder to Breading Mix Increases Profits, Nutrition, and Sustainability

Commercial catfishing is big business in this country, but nearly 7 in 8 of those operations are considered small businesses; more than one-third have annual revenues of less than $25,000. The Agricultural Research Service (ARS) is trying to help them reel in more profits.

One of the ways they’re accomplishing that goal is turning what was once considered expendable – the fish’s bones, or “frames” – into value-added inventory.

