Consumers Want More Catfish With Their Catfish

Adding Bone Powder to Breading Mix Increases Profits, Nutrition, and Sustainability

Commercial catfishing is big business in this country, but nearly 7 in 8 of those operations are considered small businesses; more than one-third have annual revenues of less than $25,000. The Agricultural Research Service (ARS) is trying to help them reel in more profits.

One of the ways they’re accomplishing that goal is turning what was once considered expendable – the fish’s bones, or “frames” – into value-added inventory.

