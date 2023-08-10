Lipman Family Farms’ Annual Backpack Giveaway Creates a Great Impact

Decade of Giving Back: Over 14,000 Backpacks Distributed,Empowering Immokalee’s Youth for a Brighter Tomorrow

IMMOKALEE, FL – Lipman Family Farms is proud to have hosted their 13th annual Lipman Backpack Giveaway and Back to School Event this past weekend in Southwest Florida. This annual event reflects Lipman’s unwavering dedication to the education of the Immokalee community, which is an integral part of their dedicated workforce.

During the event, Lipman distributed an impressive 1,500 backpacks brimming with essential school supplies to elementary and middle school age children, equipping them for a successful academic year. With over a decade of organizing this heartfelt initiative, Lipman has now given away more than 14,000 backpacks, marking a decade of continuous support for the Immokalee community.

In addition to the backpack giveaway, Lipman generously provided 300 bikes, $15,000 worth of gift cards, and 3,245 pairs of shoes, ensuring that Immokalee children can start the new school year with excitement and confidence.

Jaime Weisinger, Director of Community Relations at Lipman Family Farms, remarked, “Our Immokalee community is an essential part of who we are as a company, and it brings us immense joy to witness the positive impact of this event year after year. We remain committed to empowering our community through education and support and we’re already looking forward to next year.”

The event saw the participation of over 60 nonprofits, sharing valuable resources and services with the community, further reinforcing the spirit of togetherness and empowerment.

Lipman expresses deep gratitude to the Healthcare Network, the presenting sponsor of the event, whose generous $10,000 donation helped make this event possible.

Education holds a profound significance for Lipman Family Farms, rooted in the personal journey of its founder, Max Lipman. Despite facing challenges with literacy during his upbringing, Max was driven by a strong determination to instil the value of education in his children. This unwavering commitment laid the foundation for family to continue the business as Six L’s for generations to come, a transformative step that eventually led to the rebranding we know today as Lipman Family Farms. Max’s vision and dedication to education continue to shape the company’s values and community initiatives, as they strive to empower future generations through the power of learning.

With this impactful event, Lipman Family Farms continues to demonstrate their dedication to fostering a brighter future for the Immokalee community, valuing education as the cornerstone for building prosperous lives.

By creating authentic connections between our employees, customers, and communities for 75 years, Lipman Family Farms has become one of the nation’s largest integrated networks of growers, fresh-cut processors, and distributors of fresh produce. We pride ourselves in being an international company that remains family-owned, ensuring our ability to act as good stewards of our land and our people, creating growth that nourishes everyone. We are large enough to be local everywhere and are dedicated to being good from the ground up, providing solutions in research & development, field growing, greenhouse growing, procuring, packing, repacking, fresh-cut processing, distributing, food safety, and culinary development. Learn more at LipmanFamilyFarms.com.