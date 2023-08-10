Westside Produce and Classic Fruit Celebrate Upcoming Melon Day with Strategic Alliance Update

Firebaugh, CA – Westside Produce and Classic Fruit announced their strategic alliance back in March, formalizing their relationship to provide customers with melons 52 weeks a year. With Melon Day coming up this Sunday, August 13, the two are celebrating by emphasizing the success of their alliance and abundant harvest.

“Melons are enjoyed year-round for their nutritional value but are most enjoyed during the summer as a refreshing way to beat the heat,” said Tom Ferguson of Classic Fruit. “As we continue with the summer harvest, which is producing incredible yields, we have continued to strengthen our programs as an alliance to provide our customers with top quality melons during the best time to enjoy them.”

“Our summer harvest also signifies an important aspect of the industry,” comments Westside Produce’s Mark George. “Many of us grew up with memories of eating cantaloupe and honeydew during the summertime so it is vital to our program that we emphasize to customers what this time of year represents for the melon business.”

Melon Day provides a benchmark for summer production, which has been bountiful. “August is the perfect time to celebrate melons because they can be found in abundance across the globe,” states Garrett Patricio, President of Westside Produce. “In California, the hot, dry days bring on fantastic color and brix, while the cooler, velvet nights allow the plant to rest.” This has allowed the alliance to continuously provide their retail, foodservice, and fresh-cut customers with the best melons all season.

In addition, the two companies are thrilled about their progress since the alliance began. “A like-minded approach provides our customers with the best most accurate information available to make buying decisions,” Patricio continues.

“Our cohesion helps propagate the alliance for long-term growth,” adds Tom Conrado of Classic Fruit. “With a veteran sales group and expanding leadership roles, we are driving the success of the alliance as one.”

The two grower, packer, shippers have together achieved their goal of offering a one stop shop for year-round supplies of great-tasting and safe melons, with more to come. “Future objectives of Westside Produce and Classic Fruit together as an alliance include listening to our customers for ways to improve so we can continue providing optimum melon quality, consistency, food safety, and service every week, each year,” comments Paul Raggio, President of Classic Fruit.

To commemorate their alliance progress in time for Melon Day, both companies agree the best way to celebrate is to scoop out the seeds of a melon and replace with a scoop of vanilla ice cream – the best summer treat! Follow the recipe here from The California Cantaloupe Advisory Board site.