Announcing the Fifth Annual Women in Horticulture Week: A Celebration of Women’s Progress and Empowerment in the Green Industry

In the U.S., 47 percent of the workforce is women, a number that has surged by 114% over the last two decades; however, within the green industry, this figure drops to just 9 percent.

While there has been notable progress, there is room for encouraging more women to enter the industry and supporting their advancement. Research shows that companies with gender-diverse executive teams are 25 percent more likely to achieve above-average profitability.

This underscores the importance of the Fifth Annual Women in Horticulture Week, which occurs from May 26 to June 1. The week is dedicated to commemorating the achievements of women in horticulture and creating a supportive environment for their professional growth.

“There are so many inspirational women who have been mentors, guides, and role models for me in this industry—including my mother,” said Katie Dubow, president of the women-led Garden Media Group. Women in Horticulture Week is our opportunity to celebrate these women and their contributions and continually work towards a more inclusive future.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Garden Media Group