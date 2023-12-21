The 2024 Pantone Color of the Year is Here! Garden Media Group Highlights Plants in 2024’s New Hue

Peach Fuzz is casting a gentle spell with its soft, warm hues, and nowhere is it more beautiful than in the garden.
We’ve got 7 Peach Fuzz plants in the Pantone 2024 Color of the Year that infuse this dreamy hue into the landscape.
- Peach Blossom Astilbe – Providing abundant cloudlike peach blooms in early summer, this shade-tolerant variety brings gorgeous on-trend color to the dark spaces in your landscape. Perfect for borders and containers with an attractive upright mounding shape, reaching 24” high by 32” wide when mature.
- Grevillea ‘Peaches and Cream’ – A hummingbird and bee magnet, this gorgeous drought-tolerant blooming shrub offers long, loose flower clusters in hues of peach and cream all year long against a stunning backdrop of dense dark green foliage. Thrives in Zones 9-11.
- Golden Zest Shrub Rose – Blooming continuously from late spring to late fall, this medium-sized shrub features 4-inch, old-fashioned peach double blooms that make a lovely cut flower. This easy-to-grow rose makes an excellent choice for seasoned or beginner gardeners.
- Coral Charm Peony – A color breakthrough that earned a Gold Medal from the American Peony Society, Coral Charm offers peach-hued bowl-shaped blooms that make a lasting impact in the landscape or as a cut flower. This mounding shrub flourishes even at the end of its hardiness range in Zones 3 – 8.
- Peach Drift from Star Roses and Plants – These groundcover roses are known for their stunning peach blooms, which add a beautiful pop of color to your outdoor space. With excellent disease resistance and the ability to bloom from spring to frost, Peach Drift® Roses are a must-have for hillsides, open areas, or any size garden.
- Suntastic™ Peach Abelia – For lots of color and no fuss, this new water-wise abelia from Sunset Plant Collection delivers! Its bright peach foliage shines year-round, while sweet flowers create a buzz with pollinators. Offering superior heat tolerance and a convenient compact shape, this perfect peach pick is perfect for tricky landscapes!
- Autumn Coral® Encore® Azalea – Autumn Coral Encore Azalea brings big blooms to little spaces, delivering dazzling peach-pink blooms throughout spring, summer, and fall. Ideal for containers and compact spaces, this peachy addition thrives in full to partial sun, serving as a stunning specimen, accent, low hedge, or foundation for continuous seasonal blossoms.