The 2024 Pantone Color of the Year is Here! Garden Media Group Highlights Plants in 2024’s New Hue

Peach Fuzz is casting a gentle spell with its soft, warm hues, and nowhere is it more beautiful than in the garden.

We’ve got 7 Peach Fuzz plants in the Pantone 2024 Color of the Year that infuse this dreamy hue into the landscape.

Peach Blossom Astilbe – Providing abundant cloudlike peach blooms in early summer, this shade-tolerant variety brings gorgeous on-trend color to the dark spaces in your landscape. Perfect for borders and containers with an attractive upright mounding shape, reaching 24” high by 32” wide when mature.

Grevillea ‘Peaches and Cream’ – A hummingbird and bee magnet, this gorgeous drought-tolerant blooming shrub offers long, loose flower clusters in hues of peach and cream all year long against a stunning backdrop of dense dark green foliage. Thrives in Zones 9-11.

Golden Zest Shrub Rose – Blooming continuously from late spring to late fall, this medium-sized shrub features 4-inch, old-fashioned peach double blooms that make a lovely cut flower. This easy-to-grow rose makes an excellent choice for seasoned or beginner gardeners.

Coral Charm Peony – A color breakthrough that earned a Gold Medal from the American Peony Society, Coral Charm offers peach-hued bowl-shaped blooms that make a lasting impact in the landscape or as a cut flower. This mounding shrub flourishes even at the end of its hardiness range in Zones 3 – 8.

Peach Drift from Star Roses and Plants – These groundcover roses are known for their stunning peach blooms, which add a beautiful pop of color to your outdoor space. With excellent disease resistance and the ability to bloom from spring to frost, Peach Drift® Roses are a must-have for hillsides, open areas, or any size garden.

Suntastic™ Peach Abelia – For lots of color and no fuss, this new water-wise abelia from Sunset Plant Collection delivers! Its bright peach foliage shines year-round, while sweet flowers create a buzz with pollinators. Offering superior heat tolerance and a convenient compact shape, this perfect peach pick is perfect for tricky landscapes!