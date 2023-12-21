1-800-Flowers.com Announces the Peony and Philodendron as 2024 Flower and Plant of the Year

Symbolizing love and growth, 1-800-Flowers.com® has named the graceful peony and the bold philodendron as its 2024 Flower and Plant of the Year. 2024 marks the seventh year that the floral and plant authority has selected a flower and plant of the year.

“Looking ahead to 2024, we’ve selected the peony and philodendron as our Flower and Plant of the Year to help our customers express themselves, bring joy, and cultivate meaningful connections with the important people in their lives,” says Abhay Patel, Brand President of 1-800-Flowers.com. “Peonies, with their vibrant and delicate petals, are the perfect gesture for romantic and celebratory occasions, while the philodendron with its striking foliage, inspires plant and decor enthusiasts to bring nature indoors.”

Romantic Blooms

Reflecting love and prosperity, the fragrant peony blooms in various shades of pink, white, red, and purple and has a short flowering season. Due to its beauty, significance, and limited availability, this desirable flower is often designed in bridal bouquets, and is also a popular choice among gift-givers. In fact, the peony is one of the most searched flowers on 1-800-Flowers.com.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: 1-800-Flowers.com