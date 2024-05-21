Parliamentary Secretary Drouin Announces $9.6 Million to Help Canadian Pork Industry to Prevent and Prepare for a Possible African Swine Fever Outbreak

LONGUEUIL, QC – The Government of Canada is protecting the resilience of Canada’s rural communities and the Canadian pork sector by supporting prevention and preparedness measures for African swine fever (ASF).

ASF is a viral disease that only impacts pigs. While it has not been found in Canada to date, as it spreads around the globe, it poses a significant risk to the health of the Canadian swine herd, the pork industry, and the Canadian economy.

Today, Francis Drouin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced an investment of up to $9,645,586 to fund 29 African Swine Fever Industry Preparedness Program (ASFIPP) projects in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

This investment will fund ASF research, improved biosecurity measures, wild pig management activities, retrofits of existing abattoirs, regional preparation for the welfare depopulation and disposal of healthy hogs, and sector analysis, engagement and education tools, and will help ensure the sector is prepared should a case be detected.

African Swine Fever Industry Preparedness Program projects

On May 17, 2024, the Government of Canada announced over $9.6 million in funding for 29 projects under the African Swine Fever Industry Preparedness Program (ASFIPP). The projects must be completed by March 31, 2025.

The ASFIPP has five priority areas for projects:

Biosecurity assessment and improvements including wild pig management;

Sector analysis, communication and engagement;

African swine fever-related research projects;

Processor retrofits; and

Regional preparation for welfare slaughter and disposal of surplus healthy hogs

The 29 projects are: