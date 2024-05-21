Sensible Meats Appoints Brad Nichol as CEO

CALGARY, Alberta–Sensible Meats Inc., a pioneer in plant-based meat alternatives, announces updates regarding its corporate leadership team and board of directors.

Sensible Meats is delighted to introduce Brad Nichol as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Nathan Steinke as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), both of whom will join the board of directors effective immediately.

“After careful consideration during my brief tenure as Interim CEO, I am confident in handing over the reins to Brad Nichol, who brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the capital markets, most recently with the successful exit from Alpha Lithium for over $300 million,” said Chris Jackson, former Interim CEO. “I took on the CEO role to facilitate the transition to a responsible management team that we believe will significantly enhance investor confidence.”

Sensible Meats expresses gratitude to Chris Jackson for his ongoing support as a founding investor and his past role as board member and Interim CEO. The company also extends appreciation to Chris Cherry for his service as CFO and board member and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

**Brad Nichol, P. Eng., MBA**

With over 30 years of experience, Brad has served as a senior executive and director in various public and private enterprises across the finance and resource sectors. He has led organizations through multiple rounds of financing, established international financial relations, overseen mergers and acquisitions, and executed asset acquisitions and financings in multiple jurisdictions. Brad earned his MBA at London Business School and holds a BSc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alberta.

**Nathan Steinke**

Nathan brings over 20 years of finance experience in the international resource sector to his role as CFO and Director at Sensible Meats. His responsibilities have included managing all financial aspects of companies, including debt and equity financings, corporate structure management, cash flow forecasting, legal compliance, and stakeholder engagement.

Sensible Meats is pleased to report a strong cash position, with over $5,976,000 in reserves as of May 9, 2024, providing ample resources to pursue strategic opportunities for growth and expansion.

Given these management updates, Sensible’s board is confident in the company’s ability to pursue rapid change and explore new avenues for development, while enhancing shareholder returns.

In line with its commitment to growth, Sensible Meats is actively seeking a suitable target for a change of business within the 90-day timeframe required by the CBOE. The company aims to find a partner or acquisition target aligned with its mission and vision for the future.

As the strategic review process continues, the company intends to pursue its core strategic objectives to maintain and enhance the value of its current business and operations. Other than as described in this press release, the Company has not made any decisions related to strategic alternatives at this time.

About Sensible Hot Dogs

Sensible Meats Inc., dba Sensible Hot Dogs, is an innovative hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America’s street food. The company’s goal is to transform the consumer experience of plant-based eating and to prove that tasty foods can also come from less processed, natural ingredients. Sensible is going above and beyond the impossible to deliver the world’s tastiest, healthiest, and smartest hot dog.