Sensible Hot Dogs Announces Director and Officer Changes

CALGARY, Alberta — Sensible Hot Dogs (referred to as “Sensible”), a pioneering plant-based hot dog company focused on revolutionising America’s street food scene, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher P. Cherry as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective immediately. Furthermore, the Company has appointed Chris Jackson and Zara Kanji as independent directors, also effective immediately.

With over 20 years of corporate accounting and audit experience, Christopher P. Cherry brings a wealth of knowledge to his role. He has held senior-level positions, including director, CFO, and secretary, in various public companies across multiple sectors. Mr. Cherry, a chartered accountant since February 2009 and a certified general accountant since 2004, gained extensive experience as an auditor for junior public companies and as an expert in initial public offerings while working with KPMG and Davidson and Co. LLP in Vancouver.

Chris Jackson, the founder of Qtrade Financial Group (www.qtrade.com) in 1999, has been appointed as an independent director. Qtrade, Canada’s leading independent brokerage firm, provides services to over 1500 financial institutions and has consistently ranked as the #1 Canadian Online Brokerage Firm for the past seven years. Mr. Jackson’s entrepreneurial ventures include Penticom Capital, a company that assists private and public companies with financing, business development, IPOs, and growth acceleration. Additionally, he founded Vibraslim Inc., which grew into the second-largest brand in the “vibration exercise” sector, and MYM Nutraceuticals (www.mym.ca), a publicly traded company with multiple Canadian Federal Medical Marijuana production licences. Mr. Jackson has also played a key role in the success of Nude Beverages (nudebeverages.com), a liquor company specializing in sugar-free and all-natural canned vodka, tequila, and gin products.

Zara Kanji, the founder of Zara Kanji & Associates established in 2004, joins Sensible as an independent director. With expertise in financial reporting compliance for junior listed companies, taxation, general accounting, and value-added advisory services, Zara has provided business consulting and compliance services to both private and public entities. She has served as a director and officer for various listed issuers and has actively participated in facilitating financings and acquisition transactions. Zara’s passion for financial literacy is evident through her regular presentations for entrepreneurs, start-ups, women’s groups, and new Canadians. She is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of BC and Canada, holding a Bachelor of Technology in Accounting (Honors) and a Diploma in Corporate Finance (Honors) from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.

In other news, Pratik Patel has resigned as the CFO of the Company, effective June 30, 2023, while Craig Sheridan has resigned as a director, effective May 16, 2023. Sensible Hot Dogs extends its gratitude to Mr. Patel and Mr. Sheridan for their valuable contributions as directors and officers of the Company and wishes them success in their future endeavours.

About Sensible Hot Dogs (NEO: HOTD) (FSE: OX4)

Sensible Meats Inc., dba Sensible Hot Dogs, is an innovative hot dog company focused on changing the playing field around America’s street food. The Company’s goal is to transform the consumer experience of plant-based eating and to prove that tasty foods can also come from less processed, natural ingredients. Sensible is going above and beyond the impossible to deliver the world’s tastiest, healthiest,and smartest hot dog.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward‐looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company’s future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; decreases in the prevailing prices for products in the markets that the Company operates in; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; regulations and enforcement priorities of governmental authorities; compliance with government regulation and related costs; and other risks described in the Company’s prospectus. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.