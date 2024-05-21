Proven Winners Introduces More Than 100 New Varieties for 2025

From flowers to foliage, these introductions are backed by the highest quality genetics.

[DeKalb, IL] – At Proven Winners®, we understand that new plant varieties are the cornerstone of our industry, which is why we’re excited to unveil more than 100 new varieties for spring 2025. Crafted to inspire repeat purchases, these plants are top choices gardeners will be asking for by name next year.

“Each plant we introduce to the market undergoes rigorous testing and evaluation, ensuring they meet our high standards for performance from the greenhouse to the garden,” says Kevin Hurd, Proven Winners vice president of product development. “We invest years of research into developing each variety, selecting only those with the best genetics for Proven Winners containers.”

Proven Winners introductions for 2025 include 35 annuals, 42 perennials, 24 shrubs and more. Of particular note are:

Two new Supertunia® Petunia varieties, Supertunia Tiara™ Pink and Blue, featuring unique patterns and robust genetics

Stardiva™, the first-ever series of Scaevola aemula with star-shaped flowers — a departure from the typical fan shape — in Blue, Pink and White

Flavorette Pear’d™ Rosa, an edible rose with a subtle pear flavor and a lush, soft texture, plus exceptional cold hardiness

Summerific® ‘Cookies and Cream’ Hibiscus, celebrated for its compact, sturdy growth and its first-of-itskind, dark purple-black foliage topped with pure white flowers

From its extensive introductions each year, Proven Winners selects Top Pick varieties in each category to represent the most outstanding and unique new plants. These selections are featured heavily throughout our multi-million-dollar advertising efforts on multiple platforms. This year’s Top Picks include a fiery, intensely saturated rose, a super-sized salvia, an easy-to-grow heliotrope and more.

“Top Picks have outstanding consumer appeal thanks to their unique features, disease resistance, tolerance to heat and humidity, outstanding vigor and season-long performance,” says Vice President of Sales Dave Konsoer. “These top-of-the-class varieties are sure to be gardeners’ new favorite plants, earning them increased attention across our national marketing campaigns to build even more demand for 2025.”

To view all 21 Top Pick plants, visit provenwinners.com/top_picks

Learn more about these new introductions, as well as our exciting new partnerships, programs, products and more in the Proven Winners 2025 New Varieties Video: https://bit.ly/ProvenWinners2025. And for more information, including our 2025 Spring Preview and other resources, please visit provenwinners.com/2025_Resources.

Proven Winners is a global plant brand that introduces the industry’s leading annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, and houseplants to the market through a network of top propagators. It combines extensive experience, innovative thinking and world-class customer service to ensure professional growers and home gardeners have the most efficient tools and dynamic growing solutions for ongoing success. Look for Proven Winners products in garden centers throughout North America in their signature white branded container. More information about Proven Winners is available at provenwinners.com.