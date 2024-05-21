Brooklyn Cured Snack Pack Wins sofi Gold Award

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Brooklyn Cured’s new Snack Pack line is making waves in the specialty food industry by winning a 2024 sofi Gold Award for its Bresaola & Gouda offering. A top pick amongst Specialty Food Association judges in the Appetizer and Snacks category, this premium pairing is one of the four new Snack Packs recently launched in 2024.

“Consumer’s are snacking more than ever,” says Brooklyn Cured’s founder, Scott Bridi. “When designing these new Snack Packs, we had not only convenience in mind, but unique flavors that stood out from the rest. We are thrilled that our top-selling Beef Bresaola paired with a creamy gouda did just this by being recognized in this year’s sofi Awards!”

Brooklyn Cured’s unique items combined with refreshed packaging have added differentiation and visibility to the Charcuterie category nationwide.

The New York City-based charcuterie company kicked off the year by introducing a new look that drew inspiration from the borough they call home. With new designs that are easily identifiable by their primary colors and iconography, Brooklyn Cured products stand out on retail shelves.

The full product line will be on display and available for sampling at the upcoming IDDBA in Houston (Booth #4812) and Summer Fancy Food Show in New York (Booth #544).

Brooklyn Cured’s four new Snack Pack SKUs are:

Smoked Beef Salami & Gouda: New York City deli style smoked beef salami paired with a creamy gouda

The new Snack Packs, including the sofi Award winner, are now available to ship to stores nationwide. For more information, visit www.BrooklynCured.com.

Brooklyn Cured is a producer of award-winning charcuterie using sustainable meat and fine-dining technique. Our artisanal product line includes innovative flavors of salami, sausages, and deli meats using pasture-raised meat with no antibiotics. Our flavor profiles are inspired by the culinary diversity of Brooklyn neighborhoods that have attracted hard-working people from all over the world.