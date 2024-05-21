Cypress Grove Awarded Prestigious sofi Gold for Meyer Lemon and Honey Goat Cheese

Arcata, CA — Cypress Grove is delighted to announce that their newest creation, the Meyer Lemon and Honey fresh goat cheese disk, has been honored with the esteemed sofi™ Gold Award by the Specialty Food Association. This marks Cypress Grove’s 16th sofi™ Award and represents a significant milestone with its 5th accolade for Meyer Lemon and Honey, which was launched in June 2022. Noteworthy recognitions also include 2023 “Best USA Cheese with Additives” at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards, third place at the International Cheese & Dairy Awards 2023 and at the California State Fair 2024.

Meyer Lemon and Honey boasts a delightful blend of floral Meyer lemon subtly sweetened with delicate alfalfa honey, mixed into fresh goat cheese. The result is a tangy yet balanced flavor profile, reminiscent of California sunshine.

Cypress Grove is celebrated for its dedication to creating cheeses that maintain a ‘cheese-first’ approach, even amidst inventive additions. Janne Rasmussen, Marketing Manager and New Product Development lead, explained, “Many honey goat cheeses on the market lack the distinctive taste of honey, and we set out to change that. Through extensive experimentation with various honey types, we were astounded by the nuanced differences each brought to the final product.”

Rasmussen added, “Carrying the torch of innovation with pride and reverence for Mary Keehn, a legend in cheese-making, makes this recognition from the sofi™ Awards for a relatively new cheese particularly meaningful to us!”

Sales and Marketing Director, Christy Khattab expressed her excitement, stating, “We’re truly grateful for the overwhelming response Meyer Lemon and Honey has received from both consumers and retailers since its debut in 2022. Winning a sofi™ Gold Award is the cherry on top.”

Meyer Lemon and Honey received the Gold Award in the “Cheese – Non-Cow Milk, Mixed Milk” category and was judged by a panel of specialty food experts, buyers, and media. Products were evaluated based on taste, flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. All tastings were conducted anonymously at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center.

Meyer Lemon and Honey Key Features:

No cut-and-wrap necessary

Fixed weight, making it ideal for grab-and-go and e-commerce

Packaging: 12/4 oz disks

Versatile food pairing options: Medjool dates, ginger snap cookies, pistachios, or in fruit salad

Drink pairings : Sparkling wine, rosé, wheat beers, kombucha, or iced tea lemonade

Sparkling wine, rosé, wheat beers, kombucha, or iced tea lemonade Suggestions: Enjoy with a spoon, use as a filling for pastries, crepes, and desserts, or incorporate into a cheeseboard

