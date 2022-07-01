Proven Winners Announces its Landscape Roadshow at the Cincinnati Zoo

Proven Winners is excited to announce it has scheduled its next Proven Winners Landscape Roadshow on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at the Cincinnati Botanical Garden & Zoo. The day-long educational event is co-sponsored by the Ohio Green Industry Association (OGIA) and is open to all landscape professionals.

The morning’s program includes Proven Winners experts highlighting the newest Proven Winners annuals, perennials, woody ornamentals, and Heart to Heart™ Caladiums. After a catered lunch, the Zoo’s long time Director of Horticulture, Steve Foltz, will share what makes the landscape showcase so important to the success of the Cincinnati Zoo. Steve and the Zoo’s Manager of Botanical Garden Outreach, Scott Beuerlein, will conclude the day with a walking tour of the Zoo Botanical Gardens and the new Rockdale Academy Learning Garden.

This Landscape Roadshow qualifies for CEU Credits with the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA), Association of Professional Landscape Designers (APLD), Ohio Green Industry Association (OGIA), and Indiana Nursery & Landscape Association (INLA).

More information and registration can be found at: https://ProvenWinnersPros.ProvenWinners.com.

Additionally, all attendees are encouraged to attend the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Plant Trials Day the following day, Thursday, August 25th. Scheduled is a full day of the best speakers in the country talking about many of the Zoo’s best plants. This year’s program will feature Dan Hinkley, Janet Draper and other top speakers to be announced soon. Both In-person and virtual tickets are available at: https://cincinnatizoo.org/horticulture/horticulture_events/

Pre-registration is required for both events.