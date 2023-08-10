Ole Tyme Produce Unveils Healthy Initiative: Collaborating with Local Woman-Owned Suppliers and Minority-Owned Farmers

[St. Charles, MO] – Ole Tyme Produce, a prominent woman-owned fresh food distributor, proudly announces its new healthy initiative aimed at fostering partnerships with local woman-owned suppliers and minority-owned farmers. This progressive undertaking reflects Ole Tyme Produce’s commitment to supporting the growth and development of underrepresented businesses while promoting access to fresh, nutritious produce within the community.

Recognizing the vital role that small businesses play in enhancing local economies and the importance of inclusive representation, Ole Tyme Produce is embarking on an exciting journey to collaborate with local woman-owned suppliers. By forging these alliances, the company aims to empower women entrepreneurs, enabling them to thrive in the competitive food industry.

Ole Tyme Produce is proactively seeking opportunities to collaborate with minority-owned farmers who bring a unique perspective and invaluable expertise to sustainable agriculture. By sourcing products from these farmers, the company not only strengthens their businesses but also promotes diversity and inclusivity within the agriculture sector.

“We are thrilled to introduce our healthy initiative, which showcases our dedication to supporting local woman-owned suppliers and minority-owned farmers,” said Joan Daleo, President and CEO of Ole Tyme Produce. “By partnering with these exceptional entrepreneurs, we aim to foster a thriving ecosystem of diverse voices and offer our customers a wider range of fresh, high-quality produce options.”

As part of this initiative, Ole Tyme Produce will actively seek out woman-owned suppliers and minorityowned farmers in the region. By establishing mutually beneficial partnerships, the company aims to create sustainable supply chains that connect these businesses with a broader customer base. Additionally, Ole Tyme Produce will collaborate with community organizations and advocacy groups to identify and engage with potential partners.

Ole Tyme Produce’s commitment to health and wellness extends beyond this initiative. The company takes pride in its rigorous quality control processes and adherence to strict food safety standards. By ensuring the freshness and nutritional value of its products, Ole Tyme Produce guarantees that customers receive the finest, healthiest produce available.

About Ole Tyme Produce: Ole Tyme Produce is a leading woman-owned fresh food distributor committed to providing communities and customers with access to healthy, high-quality produce. With a focus on sustainability and inclusivity, Ole Tyme Produce works closely with local woman-owned suppliers and minority-owned farmers to offer an extensive range of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other nutritious products. Founded on the principles of excellence, integrity, and community, Ole Tyme Produce is dedicated to promoting health, wellness, and diversity within the food industry.