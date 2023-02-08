Ole Tyme Produce Launches New Logo to Commemorate 50th Anniversary

St. Charles, Missouri – Ole Tyme Produce, Missouri’s Largest WomanOwned, Fresh Food Distributor, celebrates 50th Anniversary with a limited-edition logo.

Founded in 1973, Ole Tyme Produce has built a strong reputation for providing customers with the freshest, highest-quality fruits and vegetables available. Over the years, the company has expanded its operations, offering a diverse range of products and delivering to customers across Missouri and into Illinois.

To mark this significant milestone, the company is proud to announce the launch of its special, limited-edition logo, which will be rolled out across all internal and external communications including marketing materials and the company website. The new logo features a refreshed design that pays tribute to the company’s rich history and past achievements while embracing a modern look.

“We are proud to have served the community for 50 years. This new logo is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality produce and exceptional service to our customers,” said Joan Daleo, President and CEO of Ole Tyme Produce. “As we move forward, we remain dedicated to our mission of being the trusted source for fresh, healthy food for customers and communities across our region.”

Ole Tyme Produce is committed to working with local farmers and suppliers to bring customers the freshest and most nutritious produce available. Additionally, Ole Tyme partners with national suppliers providing high-quality products available year round to our local customers.

With the launch of its limited-edition logo, Ole Tyme Produce is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come and is committed to serving its customers with the same level of quality and excellence for the next 50 years.