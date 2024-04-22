Ole Tyme Produce Achieves Woman-Owned Certification at Local, State, and National Levels Under Leadership of President and CEO, Joan Daleo

St. Charles, Missouri – Ole Tyme Produce, a leading supplier of fresh produce in the St. Louis area, proudly announces its certification as a woman-owned business at the city, state, and national levels. Under the exemplary leadership of President and CEO, Joan Daleo, this achievement not only underscores the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity but also solidifies its standing as an industry leader in agricultural excellence.

Guided by Joan Daleo’s visionary leadership, Ole Tyme Produce has consistently demonstrated a steadfast dedication to providing top-quality products and services to its customers, all while championing the values of sustainability and innovation in foodservice. Through her guidance, Daleo has cultivated an organizational culture rooted in excellence and customer satisfaction, propelling Ole Tyme Produce toward sustained growth and success.

Securing woman-owned certification entails meeting rigorous criteria established by certifying bodies at multiple levels of governance. By attaining this certification, Ole Tyme Produce not only reinforces its position as a key player in the industry but also opens doors to new opportunities for collaboration with corporate entities and governmental agencies committed to fostering supplier diversity.

Joan Daleo, President and CEO of Ole Tyme Produce, expressed her pride and enthusiasm regarding this milestone, stating, “Achieving certification as a woman-owned business is a significant accomplishment for Ole Tyme Produce and a testament to our unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in foodservice. This certification reflects our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional products and services to our customers while contributing to the advancement of diversity within our industry.”

Ole Tyme Produce remains steadfast in its mission to deliver outstanding products and services to its clientele, all while advancing sustainability and innovation in the foodservice sector.

For further information about Ole Tyme Produce and its woman-owned certification, please visit www.oletyme.com or contact Jack Baran, Chief of Staff.

Ole Tyme Produce, a leading provider of fresh and high-quality produce, grocery and dairy is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new e-commerce website. The revamped online platform aims to elevate the customer experience by offering enhanced features, improved navigation, and a seamless interface for a simple and enjoyable shopping experience.