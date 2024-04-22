Turn Up the Heat This Summer With Unique Seasonal Offerings

RPE comments on how to reinvigorate the potato category during the summer season

BANCROFT, WI — From backyard BBQs to campfire cookouts, potatoes should be the MVP of summertime outdoor cooking adventures. They are versatile, delicious, easy to prepare, and the perfect complement to any summer dish. As a category leader, RPE boasts an extensive selection of potato varieties, from classic russets to vibrant yellows, convenient micro trays with specialized shippers, and baby potatoes in every hue and size. Setting the standard for innovation and catering to consumer preferences, RPE brings back the beloved American Blend from Tasteful Selections®, just in time for Memorial Day and the 4th of July celebrations.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with our valued customers to bring the best of summer potatoes to their shelves,” says Rachel Atkinson-Leach, Vice President of Brand & Category Excellence at RPE. “Our diverse selection ensures there’s something for every summer meal, from crispy fries to easy-prep micro trays and everything in between. Together, we can make this summer a spudtacular one!”

Suggested items to promote throughout the summer include Russet and Tasteful Selections® bite-size potatoes. For Memorial Day, consider featuring the Tasteful Selections® Griller Shipper Micro Tray Combo, which is comprised of unique and popular American Chophouse and Garlic Parmesan flavors, perfect for cross-merchandising near burgers or proteins for the grill. Embrace the patriotic spirit of both Memorial Day and the 4th of July and showcase the exclusive Tasteful Selections American Blend, proven to drive sales with its star-spangled medley. Adding red, white, and blue balloons to displays can help grab shopper’s attention while driving home the patriotic theme of the products.

As the potato industry leader, RPE ensures reliable year-round supplies of russet, red, yellow, and baby potatoes. Tasteful Selections®, a pioneer in potato innovation, continues to introduce new flavors and packaging sizes to meet evolving consumer needs. Their diverse range of baby potato types and varieties caters to consumers’ meal-time aspirations, further enhancing the appeal of summer potato offerings.

For seasonal recipe inspiration, retailers can visit: https://www.tastefulselections.com/ and https://farmerspromise.com/ to access a plethora of ideas designed to entice shoppers and drive sales.

About Tasteful Selections®:

Tasteful Selections® is a pioneering leader in the bite-size potato industry, dedicated to delivering premium-quality, innovative, and sustainable potato products. With a passion for culinary excellence, Tasteful Selections® continuously strives to surprise and delight food enthusiasts with its diverse potato varieties, exceptional flavor experiences and unmatched convenience.

About RPE:

RPE was established in 1971, earning over those five decades a reputation as a produce industry innovator. RPE provides value in new and exciting ways, most especially as a solutions provider helping retail customers grow their categories.

Delivering potato and onion category growth with best-in-class products and strategies, RPE collaborates with customers on rigorous product and culinary development as well as innovative brand and sustainable packaging solutions. Category and E-commerce insights allow RPE to align solutions with consumer shopping trends and customer assortment strategies to maximize sales at the retail level.

RPE is an industry leader with reliable year-round Idaho russet, red and yellow commodity, non-Idaho russet and bite-size potato supplies, packed and distributed for customers as part of their private label programs, as well as in proprietary Tasteful Selections® bite-size potato and Farmer’s Promise commodity brands.