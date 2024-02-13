Tasteful Selections Unveils New Mesh Pillow Pack

RPE redefines potato packaging with their Mesh Pillow Pack for premium varieties

Arvin, CA. – Tasteful Selections®, leading innovative potato brand from RPE LLC, is thrilled to announce the hot new bag in the potato category – the three-pound, mesh pillow pack. The sleek packaging is designed to showcase premium Honey Gold, Ruby Sensation, and Sunburst Blend potato varieties, incorporating convenience and style into the category.

Designed with optimal merchandising capabilities, the mesh pillow pack ensures an elevated retail presentation that gives consumers a clear view of the high-quality produce inside. Currently, three-pound offerings hold the number two item format in the baby potato category, capturing a fourteen percent share of pounds. With a remarkable four percent growth in pounds year-to-date and a stellar three-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of nine percent, this packaging innovation is set to make waves in the market.

“We believe that packaging plays a pivotal role in the consumer’s perception of product quality and desirability,” said Rachel Atkinson-Leach, Vice President of Brand and Category Excellence for RPE, LLC. “With the introduction of the three-pound mesh pillow pack, we are not only providing quality packaging for potatoes but a statement of style and convenience. It’s a game changer for retailers and a chance for consumers to really connect with the product.”

Tasteful Selections® three-pound mesh pillow packs are available starting March 1, 2024; exclusively through RPE, LLC. Retailers can elevate their potato category with this convenient packaging solution that showcases premium potato varieties.

About Tasteful Selections®:

Tasteful Selections® is a pioneering leader in the bite-size potato industry, dedicated to delivering premium-quality, innovative, and sustainable potato products. With a passion for culinary excellence, Tasteful Selections® continuously strives to surprise and delight food enthusiasts with its diverse potato varieties, exceptional flavor experiences and unmatched convenience.

About RPE:

RPE was established in 1971, earning over those five decades a reputation as a produce industry innovator. RPE provides value in new and exciting ways, most especially as a solutions provider helping retail customers grow their categories.

Delivering potato and onion category growth with best-in-class products and strategies, RPE collaborates with customers on rigorous product and culinary development as well as innovative brand and sustainable packaging solutions. Category and E-commerce insights allow RPE to align solutions with consumer shopping trends and customer assortment strategies to maximize sales at the retail level.

RPE is an industry leader with reliable year-round Idaho russet, red and yellow commodity, non-Idaho russet and bite-size potato supplies, packed and distributed for customers as part of their private label programs, as well as in proprietary Tasteful Selections® bite-size potato and Farmer’s Promise commodity brands.