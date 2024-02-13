Charlie Mattek Elected WPVGA Board President for 2024

At a brief meeting held immediately following the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association (WPVGA) Annual Meeting, February 8, in Stevens Point, the WPVGA Board of Directors elected Charlie Mattek of J.W. Mattek & Sons Inc., Deerbrook, as its President for 2024. Mattek (District 1) succeeds Randy Fleishauer (District At Large) of Plover River Farms, Stevens Point, who served as Board President in 2023. John Bustamante of Wysocki Family of Companies, Bancroft (District 2), was elected Vice President; Alex Okray from Okray Family Farms, Plover (District 2), was elected Secretary; and Wendy Dykstra, Alsum Farms & Produce, Friesland (District 3), will serve as Treasurer.

In addition to the four officers, the rest of the WPVGA Board of Directors includes: Mike Baginski, Baginski, Baginski Farms, Antigo (District 1); Fleishauer (District At Large); John Hopfensperger of Bushmans’ Inc., Rosholt (District 2); Josh Knights from Heartland Farms, Inc., Hancock (District 3); and J.D. Schroeder, Schroeder Bros. Farms, Inc., Antigo (District 1).

WPVGA Associate Division Board Reelects Matt Selenske President for 2024

The WPVGA Associate Division Board of Directors reelected Matt Selenske from Allied Cooperative’s Pest Pros Division, Adams, as President for 2024. Ethan Olson of T H Agri-Chemicals, Inc., Plainfield, was elected Vice President of the Board. The rest of the directors for 2024 include Melissa Heise of Swiderski Equipment, Mosinee; Brady Patoka, Jay-Mar, Inc., Plover; Paul Salm (Treasurer) of BMO Harris Bank, Altoona; Scott Scheer, Vista Financial Services, Appleton; Morgan Smolarek (Secretary), McCain Foods USA, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids; Sally Suprise, C & D Professional Insurance Services, Waupaca; and Brandon Taylor of Exit Realty, Stevens Point.

Patoka was elected for his first term on the Board, replacing Andy Verhasselt, T.I.P., Inc., who served one term on the Board.

Jeff Suchon Unanimously Elected WSPIA President for 2024

As part of the Wisconsin Seed Potato Improvement Association (WSPIA) Annual Meeting, held January 31, in Antigo, the WSPIA Board of Directors elected Jeff Suchon of Bushman’s Riverside Ranch, Inc., Crivitz, President for 2024. Suchon succeeds Matt Mattek of J.W. Mattek & Sons, Deerbrook, who served as Board President in 2023. Charlie Husnick, Baginski Farms, Antigo, was elected Vice President; and Mitch Mattek, J.W. Mattek & Sons, was elected Secretary/Treasurer. In addition to the three board officers, the other two directors of the WSPIA Board are Andy Schroeder, Schroeder Brothers Farms, Inc., Antigo, and Clover Spacek, Eagle River Seed Farm LLC, Eagle River.