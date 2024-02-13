Leafy Greens Can Last Longer Thanks To The Stickers

Leafy greens are a common ingredient in many healthy meals. But, they often spoil during shipment or on the store shelf. This is part of a bigger problem of food waste. A recent study from a European food tech has shown that its technology can extend the shelf-life of arugula up to 24 days. This solution can impact not only leafy greens but also the fruit and vegetable industries, making a positive impact on the fight against food waste.

Growing concern about food waste is highlighted by the expanding global leafy vegetable market. According to Global “Leafy Vegetable Market” Growth Research 2023-2030[1] this market was valued at USD 71.56 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 95.72 million by 2028. Spinach and arugula, have recently become more popular due to health trends. Demand for fresh, healthy produce continues to grow, highlighting the need for solutions to extend their freshness.[2] According to the study Food Waste and Its Association with Diet Quality of Foods Purchased in South Florida approximately 28% of all food waste is attributed to leafy greens.[3]

“The technology we developed can address the challenge of leafy greens’ perishability. We are excited to share the results of recent studies that showed how our Vidre+™ 1-MCP stickers impacted leafy greens. For example, the regular spinach began yellowing after just 3 days, while the Vidre+™ treated samples showed only minor yellowing after 10 days. That is not all we have conducted numbers of research and Vidre+™ has demonstrated a positive impact on freshly harvested blueberries, raspberries, mushrooms, and more” – says Tim Malefyt, Ph.D., CTO at Fresh Inset.

Freshness protection food tech

The Vidre+™ technology can revolutionize the way we protect fruits and vegetables from going to waste. It uses simple stickers that go inside the packaging to shield fresh produce from the effects of ethylene gas. Ethylene is a natural plant hormone that ripens fruits and vegetables but also causes them to soften and rot. The stickers gradually release a substance called 1-MCP which is widely used in the produce industry. With Vidre+™, there is no need for a 24-hour application in a sealed storage room. The technology is easy to use and affordable. This solution can have a significant contribution to the global food waste battle.

Vidre+™ is already used in Argentina and is awaiting regulatory approval in key food production markets including the Americas. The research on 5 continents proves the solution works on various crops.

Impact on leafy greens

In 2023, researchers from the University of Life Sciences in Bydgoszcz, Poland led a study, commissioned by Fresh Inset, that demonstrated the impact of Vidre+™ technology on leafy greens.

According to the data, here are the key findings:

Shelf-life Extension: Vidre+™ extends Arugula’s shelf-life to 24 days and Spinach’s to 10 days.

Quality Preservation: Both greens show reduced wilting, and weight loss, and maintained leaf color and visual quality with Vidre+™.

Chlorophyll Retention in Spinach: Vidre+™ Treated spinach retains higher chlorophyll levels.

Improved Visual Appeal: Higher Visual Quality Ratings (VQR) for Vidre+™ treated greens, influencing consumer choices.

Overall Impact: Vidre+™ application preserved quality and extends the shelf-life of leafy greens during storage and transport.

*ENDS*

For media inquiries please reach out to Dominik Desperak, senior PR consultant, media@peoplepr.pl

For more information visit: WEBSITE & LinkedIn Page

& More Vidre+™ trial results can be found on the COMPANY BLOG:

About Fresh Inset

Fresh Inset S.A. (joint-stock company) is a food- tech from Toruń, Poland founded in 2017 by scientists from Synthex Technologies and developed by an international team that consists of a group of experienced scientists, agronomists, engineers, packaging sector experts, and IP lawyers around the globe, in such countries as the United States, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, and Poland. The company has developed and patented a unique Vidre+TM technology for extending the freshness of picked fruit, vegetables, and flowers. The Company’s product has been patented in more than 50 countries. Fresh Inset is a member of the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) and Greentown Labs. In May 2023 Fresh Inset was awarded the Eagle of Innovation – a competition organized by Rzeczpospolita Business Daily, recognizing the most innovative companies in the Polish economy. The company was recognized as the “Start-up with potential Poland – World”.

Vidre+TM is the breakthrough next-generation application of 1-MCP technology, which exponentially expands the benefits of produce preservation by mitigating the effects of ethylene. The research conducted on 5 continents proves that the technology works on various crops and varieties from avocados to grapes, limes, pears, tomatoes, peppers, and many more. Vidre+™ brings a timed and gradual release mechanism that allows produce to be treated by 1-MCP directly in packaging, eliminating the need for a 24-hour application in a sealed storage room or air-tight containers. Available as coated stickers, labels, and films, the technology enables the use of 1-MCP on all produce and opens up types of produce that are known to respond to 1-MCP, but have not received the benefit due to the application limitations of 1st generation of 1-MCP products (which have immediate release and need to be applied in airtight storage for 24 hours or airtight packaging).

[1] Source: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/leafy-vegetable-market-2023-2030-current-trends/

[2] Source: https://www2.deloitte.com/content/dam/insights/us/articles/5237_The-future-of-fresh/DI_The-future-of-fresh.pdf

[3] Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8400802/