SpartanNash Advancing Retail Innovation with In-Store Robotics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Food solutions company SpartanNash (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) today announced plans to implement Simbe’s autonomous inventory robot Tally in 60 additional Company-operated stores across the Midwest. This opportunity to generate actionable, real-time inventory insights represents SpartanNash’s continued investment in technology to enhance the store guest and Associate experiences.

“We first piloted Tally in 15 stores, and the success of that launch motivated us to expand Tally across more locations to help Associates save time in inventory tracking and spend more time on the floor serving our store guests,” said SpartanNash Executive Vice President, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson. “The real-time data intelligence Tally provides helps ensure our store guests’ favorite items always stay fresh, are adequately stocked and priced competitively, helping us deliver the ingredients for a better life.”

Simbe’s Store Intelligence platform informs product stocking, ordering, merchandising, and e-commerce fulfillment with real-time inventory insights across every store area. This data precision empowers Associates to ensure items are available for store guests with accurate location and price, while freeing up their time for more engaging, guest-facing work. As part of SpartanNash’s commitment to customer-focused innovation, this Tally expansion follows the Company’s investment in other food technology solutions Upshop Magic™ and Flashfood.

“We’re always impressed with how SpartanNash embraces innovative technologies,” said Brad Bogolea, CEO of Simbe. “In retail’s fast-paced environment, every data point matters. The expansion of our solution is a testament to their relentless focus on strengthening operations, supporting Associates, and delivering an optimal shopping experience. Working with the SpartanNash team is incredibly rewarding, and we can’t wait to see the partnership grow from here.”

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. The SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 and growing. SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments – food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 144 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers.

Simbe is the global leader in Store Intelligence™ solutions that provide unprecedented visibility and real-time insights to increase retailer performance. Simbe combines cutting-edge AI and robotics to power business-critical intelligence that improves inventory management and streamlines operations. Simbe's comprehensive platform includes the world's first autonomous, item-scanning robot, Tally, which leverages best-in-class computer vision to identify exact product location, out-of-stocks, and pricing & promotion information with 99% accuracy.