SpartanNash Promotes From Within to Fill Vital Role in Merchandising

SpartanNash Merchandising Associate Andy Smith was recently promoted to Senior Director, Merchandising of Produce/Floral. These internal moves were made on the heels of the Company’s continued commitment to its merchandising transformation, leveraging key insights to drive enhanced category planning, promotional effectiveness and a more compelling customer offer.

In his new role, Smith will oversee all aspects of produce and floral merchandising to include retail, category management, distribution, and procurement.

“I’m pleased to promote Andy from within to fill this critical role on the merchandising team,” said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. “As we look to improve our fresh credibility in our new Go-to-Market Strategy, floral and produce are going to be big bets for us. With his extensive background and knowledge in the business, Andy is the perfect fit to help us in becoming a leading customer-focused, innovative food solutions company.”

Since beginning his professional career with SpartanNash nearly two decades ago, Smith has held a variety of different roles within the food industry. He spent six years in retail store operations, followed by 13 (and counting) within produce and floral. His outstanding work earned him a spot as a Rising Star of Produce from the Produce Business Top 40 Under 40 awards program. Smith is also a Food Marketing Institute Future Leaders Experience Attendee, Emerging Leaders Development Program Graduate, and most recently he completed the International Fresh Produce Association Executive Leadership Program at Cornell University.