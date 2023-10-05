SpartanNash Promotes From Within to Fill Vital Role in Merchandising

SpartanNash Floral, Produce October 5, 2023

SpartanNash Merchandising Associate Andy Smith was recently promoted to Senior Director, Merchandising of Produce/Floral. These internal moves were made on the heels of the Company’s continued commitment to its merchandising transformation, leveraging key insights to drive enhanced category planning, promotional effectiveness and a more compelling customer offer.

In his new role, Smith will oversee all aspects of produce and floral merchandising to include retail, category management, distribution, and procurement.

“I’m pleased to promote Andy from within to fill this critical role on the merchandising team,” said SpartanNash Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer Bennett Morgan. “As we look to improve our fresh credibility in our new Go-to-Market Strategy, floral and produce are going to be big bets for us. With his extensive background and knowledge in the business, Andy is the perfect fit to help us in becoming a leading customer-focused, innovative food solutions company.”

Since beginning his professional career with SpartanNash nearly two decades ago, Smith has held a variety of different roles within the food industry. He spent six years in retail store operations, followed by 13 (and counting) within produce and floral. His outstanding work earned him a spot as a Rising Star of Produce from the Produce Business Top 40 Under 40 awards program. Smith is also a Food Marketing Institute Future Leaders Experience Attendee, Emerging Leaders Development Program Graduate, and most recently he completed the International Fresh Produce Association Executive Leadership Program at Cornell University.

Related Articles

Produce

SpartanNash Invests $ 10M in Fargo Produce Distribution Center

SpartanNash Produce November 15, 2019

As part of its commitment to meet and exceed the ever-changing needs of today’s consumers, SpartanNash today celebrated the grand opening of its Fargo Produce Distribution Center. The 80,000-square-foot facility has the capacity for 1,600 items – including 300 organic items – and is solely dedicated to produce and floral distribution in order to provide the freshest and highest quality offerings available.

Retail & FoodService

SpartanNash Brings Independent Grocers Together at Annual Expo

SpartanNash Retail & FoodService July 21, 2023

More than 2,000 independent grocers, vendors and SpartanNash Associates are gathering in Grand Rapids, Mich. this month to attend the SpartanNash Food Solutions Expo, organized by food solutions company SpartanNash. During the two-day event, the largest in the Company’s history, attendees will get a firsthand look at the latest advancements in the Company’s supply chain and merchandising transformations, as well as enhanced customer service solutions, OwnBrands offerings and more.