World Groves Welcomes Billy Pemelton Jr. to the Team

World Groves out of Santa Maria, Ca. is pleased to announce the newest addition to their team. Billy Pemelton Jr., will be joining the sales team as National Sales Manager. With an extensive history in produce, Billy’s most recent work was with Del Monte Fresh and Fresh Pro out of McAllen Texas. He brings to World Groves extensive relationships across many fresh produce items including citrus, limes, and avocados.

“We could not be more pleased with the addition of Billy. His experience with our products and the entire distribution chain as well as his positive outlook will serve our customers and growers well as we continue to roll out our platform across North America,” said Alex Teague, CEO of World Groves.

“I am very excited to join the veteran team assembled at World Groves,” said Billy Pemelton. “We have a different approach for the lime and citrus category as a whole and I look forward to helping our customers take advantage of it.”

Billy’s responsibilities include national retail, wholesale, and food service sectors across North America. He is based out of Pharr, Texas. For more informa;on, email Alex Teague at alex.teague@worldgroves.com or visit www.worldgroves.com