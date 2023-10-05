Newest Idaho Potato Commission TV Commercial Reminds Consumers to Always Look for the Grown In Idaho Seal

Eagle, ID – Plates were dropped, food was thrown, and dentures removed after hearing the potatoes in the Idaho Potato Commission’s (IPC) newest national television commercial were not grown in Idaho. Keeping with tradition, the commercial made its debut during a televised Boise State University home football game on September 9th.



“The commercial underscores the most important message we communicate in our marketing programs – you need to look for the ‘Grown in Idaho®’ seal to ensure the potatoes you’re purchasing are genuine Idaho potatoes,” said Jamey Higham, President and CEO, IPC. “Based on the feedback we are receiving; we scored a touchdown.”



IPC will begin airing the commercial nationwide in November on Fox News, CNN, Headline News, Food Network, ESPN, HGTV, History Channel, TNT, The Weather Channel, TBS and AMC as well as Discovery+ Streaming network. The IPC television campaign will continue to run through March 31, 2024.



In addition, the spot will air around key holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and Easter) on YouTube programming targeting Idaho potato buyers.



In the commercial, each family member eagerly heaps food onto their dinner plates before discovering the potatoes were grown in the backyard, not in Idaho. Their reactions are priceless; even the dog knows there’s a difference between potatoes grown in Idaho and other states.

About The Idaho Potato Commission



Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous “Grown in Idaho®” seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers are purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho potatoes. Idaho’s growing season of warm days and cool nights, ample mountain-fed irrigation and rich volcanic soil, give Idaho potatoes their unique texture, taste and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiates them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit idahopotato.com.