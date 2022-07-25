LGS Specialty Sales Begins Sourcing Avocados From Jalisco, Mexico

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – LGS Specialty Sales, a leading importer of citrus, avocados, grapes, and persimmons, will begin sourcing avocados from Jalisco, Mexico immediately following the USDA-APHIS authorization last week.

This direct partnership with Jalisco will expand LGS Specialty Sales footprint of avocado production and volume into the U.S. As avocado consumption continues to rise, the added volume from Jalisco will help fill the demand and needs of the market.

“We are happy to be able to satisfy our customers supply needs!” said Luke Sears, president and founder of LGS Specialty Sales. “This new growing region will allow us to provide premium, high-quality product to all.”

This particular part of Mexico is known for its sandy soil, making it the perfect climate for producing premium avocados that are trusted by customers and shoppers alike.

Jalisco avocado season runs from May to March with peak months beginning August through December, boosting summertime avocado production when volumes out of Mexico are typically lower. The fields that LGS Specialty Sales will be sourcing from are GLOBALG.A.P. and Rainforest Alliance certified, aligning perfect with the company’s emphasis on food safety and sustainability.

To secure an order for Jalisco avocados with LGS Specialty sales, please contact lgssalesteam@lgssales.com.

