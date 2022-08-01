Mission Produce Becomes a First US Importer of Avocados from Jalisco, Mexico

OXNARD, Calif. – Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or the “Company”), a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados with additional offerings in mangos, today announced it imported some of the first avocados to the U.S. from the Mexican state of Jalisco. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new certification of Jalisco avocados for the U.S. market provides Mission access to an additional supply source of premium fruit, supporting the Company in meeting strong domestic demand.

“We are pleased to expand on our longstanding partnerships with Jalisco growers to bring an enhanced supply of high-quality avocados to the U.S.,” said Keith Barnard, Senior Vice President of Sales and Sourcing at Mission. “Jalisco has supported our growing distribution in export markets since 2009, so we are in an optimal position to capitalize on the region’s access to the U.S. and strengthen supply consistency for our U.S. customer base.”

More than 600 orchards across 8,000 hectares of avocados in Jalisco were formally certified by the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). 1 The Association of Exporting Producers of Aguacate de Jalisco (APEAJAL) anticipates growers to initially export three-to-five thousand tons of Hass avocados to the U.S. weekly. 1 The majority of Mission’s avocado imports from Jalisco will be routed through the Company’s mega distribution center in Laredo, Texas, to the rest of Mission’s domestic network.

“Fruit from Jalisco is of superb quality – the region is home to highly skilled growers, professionally managed farms and high-producing trees,” said Rigo Perez, Director of Mexico Sourcing. “Additionally, Jalisco’s Mendez and Hass crops extend the season of avocados available to the U.S. by about six-to-eight weeks, so we look forward to leveraging the additional volume to complement our existing sourcing strategy in Michoacán.”

“After sourcing fruit from Jalisco for decades, we’re thrilled to be one of the first to introduce this premium product to the U.S. market,” Barnard said. “Avocados have become a staple of the U.S. diet, so increasing available supply supports further category growth.”

Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and as of 2021, fresh mangos, to retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally, including California, Mexico and Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more, which allow the Company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission's global distribution network includes 12 forward distribution centers that are strategically positioned in key markets throughout North America, China and Europe, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management.

