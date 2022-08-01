Stemilt Artisan Organics Recyclable Pouch Bags for Peaches and Nectarines Ensures Organic Ring at Retail

WENATCHEE, Wash. – Elevate the purchase size of the organic category and bulk Stemilt Artisan Organics™ peaches and nectarine with new random-weight recyclable pouch bags. Stemilt Marketing Director, Brianna Shales, encourages retailers to include the pouch bags to ensure catching that organic ring at checkout.

“Cashiers or self-check-out users will have the option to ring up the bag with the PLU label listed on the front of the bag or a barcode that synchs to that PLU number,” explains Shales. “The organic category can take a hit when organic fruit is accidentally rung up as conventional and this pouch bag can help reduce that.”

The random-weight pouch bags are How2Recycle approved for recycling at store drop off locations. How2Recycle is a standardized labeling system that communicates recycling instructions to the public. Before assigning a package a label, the components of the package are carefully analyzed.

“As we look at how we can take pouch bags into recyclable formats, we’ve leaned into How2Recycle and their expertise that analyzes every component of the packaging,” says Shales. “It’s important that as we evolve packaging, we do so with third-party approved claims that gets packaging into the right recycling or waste stream.”

Each bag holds around 2lbs. of fruit and Stemilt will pack various fruit sizes into it, including jumbo, XLG, and LG. Retailers can sell bulk by the pound and limit error at checkout with user-friendly labeling and stickers. The pouch bag design is as a great vehicle for shoppers who need a convenient grab-and-go option for stone fruit.

“We have a recyclable pouch bag available for yellow peaches and one for yellow nectarines that won’t be limited to smaller fruit sizes,” explains Shales. “They are a great merchandising tactic to call attention to the organic category and Washington grown fruit simultaneously.”

All Stemilt peaches, nectarines, and apricots are grown 100% organically by the Douglas Family and grown in the unique locale of the Columbia basin in Pasco, WA. The family is dedicated to growing high quality fruit in smaller orchard blocks to ensure the fruit is picked at optimal times for flavor, freshness, and ripeness.

“Shoppers who are organic-conscious are often also environmentally-conscious,” says Shales. “This bag gives them an opportunity to buy a quality organic fruit while being able to recycle the package it came in,” says Shales.

###

About Stemilt

Stemilt is a family-owned grower, packer, and shipper of tree fruit. Owned and operated by the Mathison family, Stemilt’s mission is to cultivate people and delight consumers with its World Famous Fruits. Stemilt is a leader in sweet cherries and organic tree fruits, and a key supplier of apples and pears. The company stewards an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business through its Responsible Choice® program, which has been in place since 1989. For more information about Stemilt, visit www.stemilt.com.