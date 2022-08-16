New Jersey Department of Agriculture Makes Jersey Fresh Peach Visit

New Jersey Department of Agriculture Produce August 16, 2022

(COLTS NECK) – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher highlighted Jersey Fresh peaches and National Peach Month with a visit to Eastmont Orchards in Monmouth County. Secretary Fisher, along with state and local officials, toured Eastmont orchards to emphasize that locally grown peaches and other farm products are readily available around the state.

“Jersey Fresh peaches are delicious as ever this year and we are proud to be among the leaders in the country in peach production,” Secretary Fisher said. “We encourage consumers to visit locations that sell New Jersey local produce so they can be assured of finding the highest quality goods grown right here in the Garden State.”

New Jersey was ranked No. 3 in the U.S. for production value for peaches in 2021 according to data from the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service. New Jersey growers harvested 27.5 million pounds of peaches on 3,600 acres for $36 million last year.

Eastmont Orchards is approximately 100 acres, which includes approximately 2,200 peach trees. The farm has been owned and operated by the Barclay family since 1923, including current owner David Barclay, and is managed by Kyle and Ashley Reese. Eastmont sells all its products retail, direct to the consumer via “pick-your-own.”

The peach varieties they grow include Glengold and Sentry in July; Cresthaven, Fantasia, Flavortop, Glohaven, Jerseyqueen, Lady Nancy, Loring, Raritan Rose, Redhaven, Sugar Giant, Summer Beauty, and Sunglo in August; and Encore in September. The farm also offers pick your own apples from mid-August through September as well as nectarines, watermelons, and sunflowers from mid-July to early September, and pumpkins and hayrides in October.

“As a pick your own operation, we look forward to seeing our regular customers each year as well as engaging with new visitors as they explore our orchards and farm,” Ashley Reese said. “We are having a great peach season and want to continue making the on-farm experience enjoyable for everyone.”

The peach season for New Jersey lasts through the end of September. There are approximately 80 peach orchards in New Jersey with growers producing more than 100 different varieties of peaches.

Go to [www.FindJerseyFresh.com%20]www.FindJerseyFresh.com to see where Jersey Fresh peaches are available locally and to find recipes that include great tasting Jersey Fresh peaches.

###

To learn more about the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NJDeptofAgriculture and www.facebook.com/JerseyFreshOfficial or Twitter @NJDA and @JerseyFreshNJDA.

Produce

Jersey Fresh Local Peaches Available Throughout The 2022 Growing Season

New Jersey Peach Promotion Council Produce June 14, 2022

Locally-grown Jersey Fresh peaches should be available in plentiful supplies from very early July until mid September, according to the New Jersey Peach Promotion Council. Bonnie Lundblad, chair of the Council said, “Our season usually begins with the yellow-fleshed variety Sentry around July 4, with a sprinkling of very early white and yellow fleshed peaches. 

Produce

Hunterdon County Vineyard Owner New Jersey’s 2022 Outstanding Young Farmer

New Jersey Department of Agriculture Produce February 16, 2022

Mike Beneduce Jr., a Hunterdon County vineyard and winery owner, has been chosen as New Jersey’s 2022 Outstanding Young Farmer by the New Jersey State Board of Agriculture. Beneduce and his wife, Corey, were also one of eight finalists for the 2022 National Outstanding Young Farmer Award and recently attended the National Outstanding Young Farmer Congress in Hilton Head, S.C.