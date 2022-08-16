New Jersey Department of Agriculture Makes Jersey Fresh Peach Visit

(COLTS NECK) – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas H. Fisher highlighted Jersey Fresh peaches and National Peach Month with a visit to Eastmont Orchards in Monmouth County. Secretary Fisher, along with state and local officials, toured Eastmont orchards to emphasize that locally grown peaches and other farm products are readily available around the state.

“Jersey Fresh peaches are delicious as ever this year and we are proud to be among the leaders in the country in peach production,” Secretary Fisher said. “We encourage consumers to visit locations that sell New Jersey local produce so they can be assured of finding the highest quality goods grown right here in the Garden State.”

New Jersey was ranked No. 3 in the U.S. for production value for peaches in 2021 according to data from the USDA National Agriculture Statistics Service. New Jersey growers harvested 27.5 million pounds of peaches on 3,600 acres for $36 million last year.

Eastmont Orchards is approximately 100 acres, which includes approximately 2,200 peach trees. The farm has been owned and operated by the Barclay family since 1923, including current owner David Barclay, and is managed by Kyle and Ashley Reese. Eastmont sells all its products retail, direct to the consumer via “pick-your-own.”

The peach varieties they grow include Glengold and Sentry in July; Cresthaven, Fantasia, Flavortop, Glohaven, Jerseyqueen, Lady Nancy, Loring, Raritan Rose, Redhaven, Sugar Giant, Summer Beauty, and Sunglo in August; and Encore in September. The farm also offers pick your own apples from mid-August through September as well as nectarines, watermelons, and sunflowers from mid-July to early September, and pumpkins and hayrides in October.

“As a pick your own operation, we look forward to seeing our regular customers each year as well as engaging with new visitors as they explore our orchards and farm,” Ashley Reese said. “We are having a great peach season and want to continue making the on-farm experience enjoyable for everyone.”

The peach season for New Jersey lasts through the end of September. There are approximately 80 peach orchards in New Jersey with growers producing more than 100 different varieties of peaches.

Go to [www.FindJerseyFresh.com%20]www.FindJerseyFresh.com to see where Jersey Fresh peaches are available locally and to find recipes that include great tasting Jersey Fresh peaches.

###

To learn more about the New Jersey Department of Agriculture, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NJDeptofAgriculture and www.facebook.com/JerseyFreshOfficial or Twitter @NJDA and @JerseyFreshNJDA.