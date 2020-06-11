Titan Farms Unveils America’s Peach Box Summer Retail Program Titan Farms Features A Red, White and Blue Peach Box Celebrating Pride in America

RIDGE SPRING, S.C.– Titan Farms, premier grower of South Carolina peaches, recently unveiled their new patriotic-themed, volume fill box named “America’s Peach” that will launch right before the summer holidays. The America’s Peach Box will be packed from June 15 to July 12 and will be available while supplies last.

“At Titan Farms, our team strives to offer innovative products and packaging supporting our customers’ needs year after year”, says Lori Anne Carr, vice president of Titan Farms. “When our team brainstormed the America’s Peach box, we hoped to create a program that would support our customers when peach volume is at its highest, which just happens to be around the Fourth of July holiday. Putting two and two together, it was a natural fit to showcase our beautiful American flag as the focal point on this unique packaging. The America’s Peach Box is truly the perfect opportunity for retailers to build easy and beautiful displays that will draw customers into the store this summer.”

The “America’s Peach” box will be sent to customers in place of the traditional Titan Farms volume fill box during June and July. Those who are interested in placing orders for this summer or would like more information should reach out to the sales team at sales@titanfarms.com or 1-803-685-3500.

“We are very grateful to have the opportunity to supply our customers with delicious Titan brand peaches grown on the ridge in South Carolina,” says Carr, “and we appreciate their unwavering support of Titan Farms year after year. With our America’s Peach box, we hope to bring much-needed excitement back to the stores. Please follow us on social media to enjoy photos highlighting the creativity of our retail partners as their teams create displays this summer!”

About Titan Farms

Based in Ridge Spring, South Carolina, Titan Farms is the premier grower, packer and shipper of over 2.4 million boxes of fresh peaches and vegetables annually. Titan recognizes the importance of sustainable agriculture practices and uses them to benefit America’s consumers and to protect our country’s precious natural resources.

The team at Titan Farms has an extraordinary commitment to providing only the safest, highest-quality produce for their customers.

Titan Farms brings modern farming and old fashion values together to put the highest-quality fruits and vegetables on your table.