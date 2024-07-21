North Carolina Peaches are Abundant Despite Dry Weather

RALEIGH – Peak peach season in North Carolina is well underway, and many farms are expecting an extended season through October this year. “Due to the warmer winter, many farms didn’t get a freeze after peaches began budding this year,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “That, combined with the sandy soil and good drainage where they grow best means our farmers have plenty of peaches at their farmstands, farmers markets and in the grocery store.”

Between 2017 and 2022, the number of peach farms and total peach acreage increased in North Carolina. As of the 2022 Census of Agriculture, North Carolina had 356 peach farms on a total of 1,273 acres. “North Carolina grows more than two dozen varieties of peaches. Growers are harvesting clingstone peaches now and will begin harvesting freestone varieties near the end of the month,” said Khaila Daye, marketing specialist with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The Sandhills region is kicking it into high gear in celebration of all things ‘peachy’ with N.C. Peach Week, July 18-28. The North Carolina Peach Festival runs July 18-20, in Candor. Additional events through July 28, include: Princess Peach Night at Red’s Corner, Peach-A-Palooza at James Creek Cider House, a free peach wine tasting at Watering Can Wines in Carthage, food and drink competitions throughout the week and more. To see the full event schedule, visit https://homeofgolf.com/peach-week/.

The Robert G. Shaw Piedmont Triad Farmers Market in Colfax will host Peach Day Thursday, Aug. 1. Visitors will be treated to free peach samples, face painting and more. The Piedmont Triad Farmers Market is open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. offering shoppers locally grown fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, wines and specialty foods, plus seasonal products from N.C. nurseries, greenhouses, Christmas tree farms, turf grass and sod. The market is located off Exit 208 on Interstate 40, west of Greensboro near the Piedmont Triad International Airport.

To find local peaches near you, download the Visit NC Farms app at https://visitncfarmstoday.com/.