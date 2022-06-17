Jersey Fresh Local Peaches Available Throughout the 2022 Growing Season

Locally-grown Jersey Fresh peaches should be available in plentiful supplies from very early July until mid September, according to the New Jersey Peach Promotion Council. Bonnie Lundblad, chair of the Council said, “Our season usually begins with the yellow-fleshed variety Sentry around July 4, with a sprinkling of very early white and yellow fleshed peaches. Our final shipments are around September 15, with the heaviest volume concluding around Labor Day. The late season varieties include Encore, Autumn Glo, Flame Prince and the new variety Tiana.” Lundblad continues, “We target most promotions to consumers in New Jersey and the New England and mid Atlantic Regions, from mid-July through Labor Day, when some of the best local Jersey Fresh peaches are plentiful in stores, U-Pick operations, individual and Community Farmers Markets

Matt Duffield, NJPPC director, and operator of Duffield Farms in Sewell, Gloucester County, reports a variable crop of peaches in their plantings. He and his dad David grow a wide variety of peaches and nectarines, both white and yellow-fleshed throughout the NJ peach season. They anticipate each variety has a different crop load as was observed on a recent Rutgers Fruit meeting on their home farm. David said, “Our customers want a variety of fruit types, which integrate with the extensive list of other produce items. Matt said, “We grow only tree-ripened fruit and sell locally at our own farm market and community farmers markets in southern New Jersey. We also retail peach cider, peach slushies, peach pies and other baked goods and deli items incorporating peaches.”

Joe Nichols owner of Nichols Orchards, in Franklin Township on the southern end of Gloucester County reports a lighter than normal crop of peaches and nectarines. Nichols a longtime member of NJPPC, feels he has maybe about 60% because of some spring low temperature injury. Said Nichols, “Our crop varies from variety to variety, and the location of the block to wind machines, which ran a few times this spring. The wind machines and other bloom-delay techniques were worth the great expense in increasing our production.” We expect to have peaches and nectarines to wholesale throughout the summer. Since we sell tree-ripened fruit, we expect a strong demand.”

John Maccherone, NJPPC member, with his father Santo John are owners of Circle M Farms in Salem County, New Jersey. They have a full crop of peaches and nectarines this season. “We have many varieties of white and yellow-fleshed peaches and nectarines, most of which are being thinned for improved fruit size and quality,“ said Maccherone. “We expect a much better season with good demand compared to 2021 when the pandemic hampered our marketing program.” The Maccherones pack and wholesale under the Circle M label. They also sell Circle M peach cider drink, growing in popularity at Eastern US Farm Markets.

The New Jersey Peach Promotion Council is a 72-year-old voluntary organization of peach growers, wholesalers, distributors and allied industry that market products needed by the peach industry. Information on the NJ Peach industry with emphasis on promotional programs and sources of peaches both wholesale and retail on our website “ jerseypeaches.com” and our Facebook page as “jersey peaches.”